Dale Habib is the owner of Liquid Zoo in Kelowna

Former Kelowna gang member pleads guilty to firearm charges

Brother to the former owner of the Liquid Zoo plead guilty to two firearm-related charges

A former associate to the Hells Angels pleaded guilty to two firearm-related charges this month in a Kelowna courtroom.

Dale Habib has been charged with careless storage of a firearm and unlawful possession of a prohibited weapon.

The plea, in this case, followed extensive resolution discussions between the crown and Habib’s attorneys, said Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel for B.C. Prosecution Service.

Five other charges were ‘stayed’ in accordance with this agreement.

If Habib abides by the resolutions discussed the other charges he is facing will be dropped, stated McLaughlin.

He received a one-year conditional sentence for both offences, a 10-year firearm prohibition and a $200 victim fine surcharge.

This is not Habib’s first appearance in court. He is previously associated with the Kingpin Crew, a now-disbanded chapter of the Hells Angels.

The accused has faced charges of assault, drug, and firearm possession in the past.

Habib has been linked to Kelowna strip club the Liquid Zoo, which is temporarily closed due to a Public Health Order and declined to comment on the case.

