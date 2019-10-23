David Revell - Image: Gangstersout

Former Kelowna Hells Angels associate could be deported, court rules

David Revell has lost his fight against deportation from Canada

A former Kelowna Hells Angels associate has lost his fight in court and now faces deportation from Canada.

David Revell, 55, could soon be on his way back to England after the Federal Court of Appeals dismissed his application for a judicial review of a decision from the Immigration and Refugee Board (IRB) back in 2016. Due to Revell’s “serious criminality,” the IRB deemed him inadmissible to Canada.

In his appeal, Revell said uprooting him from Canada would cause “exceptional psychological harm.” For this reason, Revell argued deportation would be grossly disproportionate punishment and violated his section 7 charter rights.

“Apart from the fact that he would leave behind his children, his grandchildren, and his partner, and that he is a ‘stranger’ to England, Mr. Revell has not established any particular circumstances that would go beyond the typical impacts of removal,” read the Oct. 18 decision from Justice Yves de Montigny.

“These circumstances have no evidentiary foundation or bearing here.”

Revell emigrated to Canada at age 10 in 1974. He is a permanent resident but, according to the judge’s decision, never applied for citizenship.

In March 2008, Revell was charged with possessing cocaine for the purposes of trafficking, committing that offence at the direction of or in association with a criminal group, and trafficking cocaine. The charges followed an investigation into the activities of the East End Hells Angels chapter in Kelowna.

Revell was ultimately found guilty of the drug possession and drug trafficking charges and was acquitted of the criminal organization charge. He served five years in prison for those charges.

In 2013, he also pleaded guilty to assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm arising from allegations by his then-girlfriend. He received a suspended sentence and two years of probation.

READ MORE:Hells Angels, strippers partied at B.C. community centre

READ MORE: Hell’s Angel prospect back in custody after being charged with assault\

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Alcohol available onboard BC Ferries starting Thursday
Next story
Penticton-bound plane forced to return to Vancouver

Just Posted

Thief chops their way into ATM at Salmon Arm Shell station

Amount of cash taken unknown, six-minute heist captured on video

Salmon Arm Minor Hockey takes initiative on mental health

Association embraces need for awareness, to host its own Mental Health Week

Shuswap Search and Rescue launches search for new recruits

Looking for people with time to commit, an enjoyment of outdoors who want to give back to community

Salmon Arm soapbox derby organizer makes donation to BC Children’s Hospital

The money raised from the annual event will go towards a pet petting program

Update: Fire extinguished in roof of Salmon Arm retirement residence

Residents being moved back to their apartments in Lakeside Manor from regional district building

Girl power glows in Vernon STEM workshop

More than 100 students take part in STEM4Girls event

Beers on the job, smacking crotches: 10 police misconduct probes in B.C.

Recent report by the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner highlights a number of investigations

Seizure of cannabis edibles, including mac-and-cheese, prompt warning from B.C. RCMP

Potato chips, cheesecake and candy infused with cannabis also seized back in August

B.C. parents sue city and province in 12-year-old daughter’s drowning at lake

Beverly Park drowned at Rotary Lake in Dawson Creek in August 2016

Halloween hauntings happening in the North Okanagan

From fireworks to fundraisers, events are planned this weekend and Oct. 31

Limited parking drives concerns for North Okanagan housing project

Public hearing scheduled for CMHA low-income expansion project proposal

Summerland curlers begin season on the ice

League action and bonspiels to continue into March

Penticton-bound plane forced to return to Vancouver

It’s the third flight in three weeks that has been unable to land at Penticton Regional Airport.

‘The West Wants Out’: Wexit rallies planned in Alberta as separatist momentum grows

Rallies scheduled in Edmonton, Calgary and Red Deer

Most Read