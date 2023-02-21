Former Kelowna mayor Colin Basran is facing sexual assault charges. (Aaron Hemens/West K News)

Former Kelowna mayor Colin Basran is facing sexual assault charges. (Aaron Hemens/West K News)

Former Kelowna mayor’s sexual assault case back in court, though he was not

The trial resumes on April 4

Kelowna will have to wait until April 4 to hear more details about the sexual assault charges facing former mayor Colin Basran.

Basran did not appear in court on Feb. 21 to fix a date for his next court appearance.

Lydia Chu, with the law firm Peck and Company, appeared on behalf of Basran and his high-profile lawyer Richard Peck, retained as Basran’s legal counsel.

Special Crown counsel Brock Martland said that the discovery portion of the trial is in progress and would be completed by March 20.

He requested the next court date be pushed to April 4, and Chu agreed.

The incident allegedly happened on May 11, 2022, the same day that Basran is said to have attended a Tourism Kelowna event at the Coast Capri Hotel.

Basran was officially charged with an indictable offence of sexual assault on Dec. 7.

Criminal defence lawyer Timothy Foster explained that sexual assault is a hybrid offence.

Because of the wide range of severity it encompasses, trials typically initially proceed as though it is an indictable offence, which is considered more severe, prior to the first court appearance.

A charge of sexual assault encompasses everything from unwanted touching to rape.

After the incident was reported, an investigation was conducted by the Kelowna RCMP before being handed over to the Nelson RCMP for an independent review from investigators who had no previous relationship with Basran.

Peck has successfully represented big name clients including former Surrey mayor Doug McCallum in a public mischief case and Air India bombing suspect Ajaib Singh Bagri.

He also was lead council for the extradition case of Chinese business executive Meng Wanzhou.

Two days before the 2022 municipal election, when Basran was running for re-election, Martland was appointed special Crown counsel to the investigation.

The complainant’s identity is protected by a publication ban.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaCourtCrime

Previous story
Columbia Shuswap Regional District extends agreement for 911 service, awaiting system upgrade
Next story
B.C. teacher suspended for triggering student with documented safety needs

Just Posted

Sunny Dhaliwal and Trent Sismey were recognized as community leaders in Salmon Arm’s Top 20 Over 40 program. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm’s Top 20 Over 40: Sunny Dhaliwal and Trent Sismey

The dormitory to be built at the Salmon Arm campus of Okanagan College will sit in the northeast corner of the parcel, adjacent to the lawn bowling facility. (Google Maps image)
Student housing at Salmon Arm campus of Okanagan College takes step forward

The City of Salmon Arm has received an application to rezone a property at 60 10th St. SE, near the corner of 10th and Okanagan, to accommodate a daycare that could have eight or more children. (City of Salmon Arm image)
City entertains rezoning application for commercial daycare on 10th Street SE in Salmon Arm

kelowna
Morning Start: Pink Shirt Day in Canada