Robert Riley Saunders. Image: Facebook

Former Kelowna social worker facing 4 new civil lawsuits

Robert Riley Saunders now has 10 lawsuits against him

More accusations against a former Kelowna social worker were filed in the BC Supreme Court on March 13.

The four new civil lawsuits are similar to allegations against Robert Riley Saunders regarding stealing money from youth that were in his care when he was a social worker.

READ MORE: Lawsuits filed against former Kelowna social worker

One of the new civil suits alleges Saunders lied about paying a teenager’s rent after being put into an independent living situation after foster care. The teen was then forced into a life of homelessness and turned to drug use, the teen said in court documents.

“Saunders did not act in good faith in his dealing with the (teen),” court documents filed Wednesday in Vancouver allege. “He knew that the did not have lawful authority to deprive the (teen) of funds and benefits designated for the (teen). Saunders knew that his actions and statements would harm the (teen).”

In another recent case, court documents claim Saunders continued to steal from a teen that had been removed from foster care and placed into independent living. Saunders is alleged to have sent the teen to his estranged father’s residence in Ontario. Court documents say the father was not considered a suitable parent.

Towards the end of a 10-day stay with the teen’s father, Saunders was allegedly contacted by the teen to get a flight back to Kelowna, but Saunders ignored the pleas. Court documents claim he failed to deliver the teen’s belongings and then opened a bank account in his own name in order to steal from the teen’s financial benefits.

“Saunders engaged in the same and similar unlawful and inexcusable activities in respect of dozens of other children in his care, most of whom are Aboriginal children,” said court documents from March 13.

READ MORE: B.C. to fund 50 new school playgrounds

None of the accusations have been proven in court and no charges have been laid.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Search crew, snowmobile club cooperation key for winter rescues
Next story
Colorectal cancer researcher needs more B.C. survivors

Just Posted

New apartment building cause for excitement

With housing shortage in Chase, 30-unit structure gains interest while still in planning stage

Cosmetic line earns top honours in Launch-a-Preneur

Competition concludes with Shuswap crowning its top budding entrepreneurs

Police calling fire at mobile park suspicious

Police say March 14 blaze in at Broadview Villa Mobile Home Park ‘likely arson’

Dead moose calf found in city park

Carcass said to have died of natural causes, covered in ticks

Coalition cooks up plan to bring Syrian refugee families to Salmon Arm

Delicious mix of Middle Eastern foods to be served at April 6 fundraiser

49 killed at mosques in ‘one of New Zealand’s darkest days’

‘It is clear that this can now only be described as a terrorist attack,’ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said

A year later, B.C. cab driver who was beaten with tire iron still can’t get support

Had teeth knocked out, left unconsious on Golden Ears Bridge

Colorectal cancer researcher needs more B.C. survivors

UBC’s Mary De Vera seeks answers after her own recovery

Former Kelowna social worker facing 4 new civil lawsuits

Robert Riley Saunders now has 10 lawsuits against him

Search crew, snowmobile club cooperation key for winter rescues

Vernon Search and Rescue met the Vernon Snowmobile Association Thursday for rescue training

BCTF president speaks up on Chilliwack dress code comments

Hansman rebukes comments made that blame girls for predatory behavior by boys and men

Cougar stalks Girl Guide selling cookies in Okanagan neighbourhood

AT RANDOM: Mother issues safety concerns following cougar sighting

Three-year-old girl killed in B.C. farm accident

Coroner investigating death after incident in Delta in the Lower Mainland

Kelowna Muslim student says deadly New Zealand attacks ‘hits close to home’

The president of the UBCO Muslim association is encouraging others to learn more about each other

Most Read