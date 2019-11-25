Former Kelowna woman murdered near Edmonton

The 33-year-old was discovered deceased in an area near Parkland County

RCMP west of Edmonton is investigating the murder of a former Kelowna woman.

Saladina Vivancos, was discovered deceased by police in an area north of Highway 16 in Parkland County on Nov. 17 about 1:30 a.m.

According to Parkland RCMP, officers were called to assist paramedics with a woman in medical distress however once on scene it was determined she had died.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit (MCU) were called in to investigate with the assistance of Parkland RCMP serious crimes unit, forensic identification section and police dog services.

Police deemed the death of 33-year-old Vivancos to be a homicide.

Vivancos’ sister Andrea Soler Labour has started a GoFundMe to raise money to bring Vivancos home to B.C. from Alberta, for funeral expenses and to help the family with last-minute travel plans.

“We have recently been informed that our sister Saladina Vivancos is no longer with us, it feels as if we are living a nightmare that we can’t awaken from.

Saladina was always full of life, full of love and the most generous human being on the planet. Always putting the whole world before her, and going above and beyond for everyone else even strangers,” stated Soler Labour on the GoFundMe page.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit is asking anyone who may have information related to the recent activities of Saladina Vivancos, or anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area between the evening of Saturday, Nov. 16 or early Sunday morning, to please contact the Parkland RCMP at 780-968-7267.

