Former Lake Country CAO had a $7,000 raise last year

Chief administrative officer top paid employee, again

The district’s top paid employee for several years running once again topped the list, but is now no longer employed.

Chief administrative officer Alberto De Feo made $234,054 in 2020 – up from $227,000 in 2019. De Feo has since retired from his position and Tanya Garost has taken over his position. As the chief financial officer, Garost’s 2020 remuneration was $167,362 – the second top paid employee. She also had the highest expenses, $3,841 (De Feo had $3,525 in expenses last year, down substantially from the $10,714 in 2019).

READ MORE: Lake Country’s top paid employee retires

Director of infrastructure services Greg Buchholz earned $157,375 in 2020, followed by director of engineering and environmental services Matthew Salmon with $154,590 and fire chief Steve Windsor with $150,083.

The district’s statement of financial information shows there are 42 employees whose remuneration was more than $75,000. More than $8 million was forked out for Lake Country staff in 2020.

The full schedule of employee remuneration and expenses is available online. It also includes remuneration for elected officials on council.

Mayor James Baker had no expenses but made $51,729

All councillors earned $20,691, aside from Coun. Todd McKenzie who made a little extra, $20,708.

The top expenses were from councillors Penny Gambell ($885), Blair Ireland ($436), McKenzie ($357), Jerremy Kozub ($45), Cara Reed ($15) and Bill Scarrow had no expenses.

READ MORE: Lake Country cuts ties with former CAO

