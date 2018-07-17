Former Mountie who fired Taser at Robert Dziekanski drops appeal of sentence

Four Mounties approached a troubled Robert Dziekanski at the airport in 2007 and, within minutes, jolted the man several times with a Taser.

The former RCMP constable who fired a Taser at a Polish immigrant at Vancouver’s airport has dropped his appeal of a 30-month jail sentence he received after being convicted of perjury.

Kwesi Millington’s lawyer Brock Martland confirmed his client decided to give up his appeal, but declined to comment further.

Millington and three other Mounties approached a troubled Robert Dziekanski at the airport in 2007 and, within minutes, Millington jolted the man several times with a Taser until he lay motionless on the floor.

He and Benjamin (Monty) Robinson were found guilty in B.C. Supreme Court of colluding to make up testimony presented at a public inquiry into Dziekanski’s death.

The Supreme Court of Canada upheld their convictions last fall.

Related: Supreme Court rejects appeals in Dziekanski police-perjury convictions

Related: Mountie involved in Dziekanski case launches lawsuit, claims RCMP negligence

Robinson was handed a jail term of two years less a day, one year of probation and 240 hours of community service, and he also appealed his sentence.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trump returns from summit with Putin to forceful criticism
Next story
Delayed Highway 1 project, Rapattack prompts road trip

Just Posted

Delayed Highway 1 project, Rapattack prompts road trip

Salmon Arm councillors travelling to Victoria to meet with ministers

Leaky roof leads to partial closure of Interior Health building

Salmon Arm lab is open but adult day care and bathing services are closed this week

Small wildfire near Chase under control

Spot-sized fire on Scatchard Mountain not expected to grow

Heavy equipment might be culprit in Tappen mill fire

Fire spotted about 7 p.m. on July 13, extinguished five hours later through coordinated effort

Extreme fire danger in the Okanagan-Shuswap

The fire danger rating hits extreme or high in areas of the Okanagan- Shuswap

VIDEO: Visual recap of Vancouver Island MusicFest

Walk Off The Earth, Passenger, Arlo Guthrie among highlights

Mounted police perform with grace and precision

Audience applauds RCMP Musical Ride at the Salmon Arm fairgrounds

Small house fire extinguished by Okanagan homeowner

Homeowner knocked down flames with hose before crews were on scene Tuesday morning

Come dance between the lakes

Powwow Between the Lakes returns to Penticton Indian Band in August

Hawaii volcano boat tours continue after ‘lava bomb’ injuries

“An explosion occurred near the shoreline hurling hot lava rocks towards the boat and injuring several passengers.”

Trump returns from summit with Putin to forceful criticism

“Shameful,” ”disgraceful,” ”weak,” were a few of the comments. Makes the U.S. “look like a pushover,” said GOP Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee.

Obama to deliver Mandela address in likely rebuke to Trump

Former U.S. President Barack Obama Monday praised Kenya’s president and opposition leader for working together but said this East African country must do more to end corruption.

Trudeau asks transport minister to tackle Greyhound’s western pullout

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s asked Transport Minister Marc Garneau to find solutions in Greyhound Canada’s absence.

Missing B.C. Serval cat creates buzz online, pleas for help

Aquila, an African Serval, disappeared from a Fernie, B.C. backyard sometime on Friday, July 13.

Most Read