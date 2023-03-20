Fire broke out late Sunday, March 19, at the Whispering Pines Motel on Highway 97 between Vernon and Falkland. (Facebook photo)

Fire broke out late Sunday, March 19, at the Whispering Pines Motel on Highway 97 between Vernon and Falkland. (Facebook photo)

Former North Okanagan motel movie set goes up in flames

Fire broke out Sunday at the Whispering Pines motel site on Highway 97 between Vernon and Falkland

A landmark between Vernon and Falkland has gone up in smoke.

Social media shows flames billowing out of the Whispering Pines Motel and Restaurant site on Highway 97.

The fire started at around 11 p.m. Sunday, March 19, and was still smouldering early Monday.

“Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP responded to a fire in travel trailer parked on a property on Whispering Pine Frontage Road in Falkland which was outside of the fire protection zone,” said Cpl. Tania Finn with the RCMP. “The fire was contained to the travel trailer and no persons were injured.”

The location was used by Enderby’s Rick Dugdale of Enderby Entertainment in 2011 to film a movie, No Tell Motel. Scenes were shot at the Whispering Pines over a seven-week period.

This story was updated at 11:39 a.m. with RCMP information

READ MORE: Oscars livestream raises $18k for North Okanagan Hospice Society

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Columbia Shuswap Regional Districtfire

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Researchers: Inbreeding a big problem for endangered orcas
Next story
Lotto win a relief for Enderby resident

Just Posted

Enderby’s David Strain matched five of six numbers in a February Lotto 649 draw to win more than $88,000. (BCLC photo)
Lotto win a relief for Enderby resident

Sicamous Eagles defenceman Landen Janz geared up to work with the Sicamous Fire Department before moving home to Lake Country after the hockey season ended. (Sicamous Eagles/ Facebook)
Sicamous Eagles hockey players come off the ice to fight fires

Rose Dupont, aka The Witchitarian, is the founding director of The Luminary Collective. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm practitioners unite as The Luminary Collective to offer guidance, healing

The Seymour Arm wharf was closed to the public in October 2022 because of structural safety issues. (CSRD image)
Shuswap’s Seymour Arm Community Wharf receives funding to fix damage