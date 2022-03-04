Former Telkwa mayor Brad Layton, second from left, has been charged with Fentanyl possession. (Thom Barker photo)

Former Northwest B.C. village mayor charged with fentanyl possession

Brad Layton was arrested in April, 2021, charged in February and will appear in court March 15

The former mayor of Telkwa, B.C. has been charged with possession of fentanyl.

The charge against Brad Layton stemmed from a traffic stop last year.

Police said in a press release yesterday (March 3), when an officer approached the vehicle on Queen Street near First Avenue in Smithers on April 18, 2021, they observed suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Layton was arrested, but released without process pending further investigation, the release stated.

On Feb. 22, the BC prosecution service approved one charge of possession of a controlled substance. Layton is scheduled to appear in Smithers court March 15.

Layton stepped down as mayor in January after being absent from council meetings for several months. At the time, the Village of Telkwa issued a press release citing “health issues” for the resignation.

Telkwa CAO Debbie Joujan said because it is a legal matter, the village would not be commenting at this time.

