Former Oliver PAC treasurer charged with fraud returns to court

Belinda Yorke will be in court to fix a date for trial in February

A former treasurer for the Oliver Elementary School Parent Advisory Committee (PAC) facing a fraud charge was in Penticton Supreme Court to fix a date for trial on Monday, Jan. 25.

Belinda Yorke is charged with fraud over $5,000 and theft over $5,000.

RCMP had been investigating alleged thefts from the PAC’s funds for roughly 18 months and recommended the fraud charge against Yorke in September 2019.

The theft is alleged to have occurred between 2016 and 2018.

It’s reported that she pleaded guilty to a single count of theft over $5,000 in February 2020.

York will next appear in court on Feb. 22.

