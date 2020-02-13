A Penticton man has filed a civil claim against the City of Penticton and Global Spectrum Facility Management Ltd. after he allegedly slipped and fell at the South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC) in Nov. 2019. (Photo - Google Maps)

Former Penticton fire chief suing city after allegedly slipping and falling

Douglas Hutchenson claims alleged fall caused by negligence.

Penticton’s retired fire chief has filed a civil claim against the City of Penticton and Global Spectrum Facility Management Ltd. after he allegedly slipped and fell at the South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC) in Nov. 2019.

Douglas Hutchenson, who formally was employed by the Penticton Fire Department, is seeking relief as a result of the fall, which allegedly occurred at the SOEC near The Vault Bar and Grill.

The claim states that while Hutchenson was attending the SOEC for a meal at the Vault, he slipped and fell on greasy residue in the buffet line which, “had been allowed to accumulate on the adjacent flooring.”

It further states he sustained injuries to his right knee, and claims this has caused him pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life and loss of homemaking capacity. He also claims members of his family suffered economic loss as they were left to perform duties for him.

He is seeking a variety of general and special damages.

The plaintiff claims the fall was caused by the negligence of one or both parties: creating a hazard, allowing the hazard to persist, failing to take sufficient or any steps to inspect the flooring, to warn the plaintiff, or respond to previous slip and fall incidents.

He also claims remedial measures, such as applying traction mats to the flooring, were not taken.

“With respect to this particular matter, the City is working with our liability insurance company, Municipal Insurance Association of British Columbia and Spectra (and its insurance company) to review and determine next steps on this claim,” said City of Penticton communications manager, Philip Cooper.

“As this matter is before the Courts, we will not be providing any further comments at this time.”

