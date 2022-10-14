Former Sicamous eatery in disuse facing demolition

The District of Sicamous has received an application for a demolition permit for 1133 Paradise Ave., where the former Secret Garden Restaurant stands after years in disuse. (File photo)

A former Sicamous eatery that hasn’t served a meal in years is coming down.

During its Sept. 28 meeting, District of Sicamous council received a staff report from regarding 1133 Paradise Ave., home to what was the Secret Garden Restaurant.

In his report, Bylaw Enforcement officer John Moore explained the owner of the property had been notified of a Remedial Action Order, which council agreed to impose on May 11, 2022. This was done as the structure was in violation of the district’s Good Neighbour Bylaw.

“A formal complaint was received in August 2021, in addition to multiple unofficial complaints,” said Moore, adding bylaw enforcement found unsightly and hazardous conditions at the building, including: broken windows, physical decay of exterior (sheathing and finish), damaged roof (holes) and potential structural concerns.

Moore said the district had been actively seeking compliance with the bylaw and had contacted the owner numerous times, including, between Aug. 31, 2021, and July 14, 2022, 12 letters, six phone calls and two meetings. There were also 23 tickets issued totally $23,000.

Development services manager Scott Beeching told council that staff now had the ability to move forward with the remedial action order at the Secret Garden on Paradise.

“We’re working with the owner to move towards a demolition…,” said Beeching, adding the owner had applied to the district for a demolition permit.

At the Oct. 12 council meeting, a related resolution from an in-camera meeting was made public. Council voted not to enforce the $23,000 in fines until Dec. 31, 2022, or completion of a final inspection report for the demolition of the building at 1133 Paradise Ave., whichever arrives first.

