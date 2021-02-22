Summerland Royal Bank. (John Arendt Summerland Review)

Former Summerland Royal Bank employee faces fraud charges

RBC says they have reimbursed the affected clients

A former employee of the Summerland Royal Bank was in court recently facing six counts of fraud over $5,000.

Terry Sedawie is facing charges from 2011, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018. None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Sedawie was an account manager but is no longer with RBC, confirmed Jeff Taylor, a regional spokesperson for RBC.

“RBC is aware of an ongoing criminal proceeding involving a former employee of the bank,” said Taylor in a statement.

“We can confirm that we have reimbursed the affected clients. Beyond that, we are unable to comment further due to employee and client privacy, and because the matter is before the courts.”

Taylor went on to say that RBC treats all matters involving alleged employee misconduct with the utmost of concern.

“We do not tolerate infractions of the law or employee conduct that is inconsistent with our code of conduct, and hold our employees to the highest of standards of ethical and professional behaviour at all times. We investigate and address as appropriate any such conduct and when appropriate, involve the authorities.”

“RBC is steadfastly committed to safeguarding the security of our banking systems, and the privacy of our client’s information and property.”

Sedawie will next appear in Penticton Provincial Court on March 10.

