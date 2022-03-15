Former Vernon hockey coach guilty of sexual assault

Keith Chase convicted of 2004 incident

Keith Chase was on the red carpet during a 60th anniversary of Vernon junior hockey at Kal Tire Place in 2021. (Morning Star file photo)

A long-time Vernon hockey coach and business owner has been convicted of sexual assault.

Keith Gordon Grant Chase was found guilty of sexual assault in Vernon Supreme Court Friday, March 11 by Justice Gary Weatherill.

The offence took place in Vernon on Jan. 1, 2004.

Born in 1967, Chase is a two-time Canadian Junior A Hockey Centennial Cup-winning Vernon Lakers assistant coach (1990 and 1991). He was also head coach for a number of teams with Greater Vernon Minor Hockey.

He is a well-known businessman in the community.

A pre-sentence report has been ordered and the matter will return to court April 19 to fix a date for sentencing.

Crimesexual assault

