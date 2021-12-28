Former Vernon woman escapes Edgewood house fire with cat

A long-time Vernon resident lost her home, and car, to a fire in Edgewood Dec. 22 (Contributed)
Debrra Cooper, a long-time Vernon resident, lost everything in a fire in Greenwood Dec. 22. (Contributed)Debrra Cooper, a long-time Vernon resident, lost everything in a fire in Greenwood Dec. 22. (Contributed)
A long-time Vernon resident lost her home, and car, to a fire in Edgewood Dec. 22 (Contributed)A long-time Vernon resident lost her home, and car, to a fire in Edgewood Dec. 22 (Contributed)

Help is being sought for a former Vernon resident who lost her home to a fire just before Christmas.

Well-known seamstress Debbra Cooper, who owned Dragons Den Fashions, lived in the area for more than 25 years.

You may have seen her at Hi-Pro Sportswear or a couple convenience stores she worked at as well as selling her crafts and baked goods at Vernon and Kelowna farmers’ markets and Creative Chaos.

Cooper, who retired in 2020, moved to Lakewood, and then just in September to Edgewood.

But on Dec. 22, at 2 a.m., a fire destroyed her home. She was home and managed to escape the blaze, with her cat, out her bedroom window.

“She lost absolutely everything,” daughter Mandi Cooper said. “She is now out of a home and vehicle.”

Mandi, who was born and raised in Vernon but now lives in Alberta, has started a GoFundMe account to help her mom.

Her mom, who is 66, had just started to settle into her new rental home in Edgewood.

Now she is a motel near Edgewood, with Red Cross and B.C. Emergency Services helping out.

“But that will run out soon,” said Mandi. “I am asking for any help, we will need to get her back on her feet, new place, new car, everything as she had no renters insurance.”

She’s the type of person, that regardless of how little she has, if someone needed help she would never hesitate to give what she could, her son explains.

“At the same hand, she’s not one to ask for help,” he said, on the fundraising page at gofundme.com.

“What’s upsetting is she was just getting settled into a new life when this happened. She spent hours making that place her new home.”

READ MORE: Vernon mom and kids flooded out of home

READ MORE: Former Morning Star publisher dies in Vernon

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fundraiserHouse fire

Previous story
Indigenous comedian and host of ‘The Candy Show,’ Candy Palmater dead at 53
Next story
Undertakers, rabbis join global fight promoting COVID shots

Just Posted

Mallards congregate in -20 C degree temperatures near the wharf in Salmon Arm’s Marine Park on Dec. 27, 2021. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Birds in Shuswap can use support during extreme cold

Extreme cold has led to increased demand for plumbing and heating professionals in the Shuswap. (File photo)
Shuswap plumbers busy fixing frozen water lines caused by extreme cold

A $45,000 grant from the Shuswap Community Foundation (SCF) helped the SAFE Society’s Transition House with the construction of three indoor heated and cooled dog kennels with access to an outdoor run for each dog. From left, Lindsay Wong, SCF; Paige Hilland, SAFE Society; Jaylene Bourdon, SAFE Society; Jane Shirley, SAFE Society; Ineke Hughes, SCF; Judy Moore, SCF; with dogs Tulah and Loki. (Contributed)
Year in Review: Kindness provides hope, empowerment for those impacted by violence

Members of the Royal Canadian Air Force’s 442 Transport and Rescue Squadron visited Shuswap Lake for a training exercise with Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue (RCMSAR) Shuswap Station 106 members on Oct. 13, 2021. (Contributed)
Shuswap volunteers save four lives, assist 29 others during 40 missions in four busy months