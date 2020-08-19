Fort St. John man dies in single-vehicle crash in Turtle Valley

Chase RCMP report the driver was not wearing a seat belt

The driver of a vehicle was found dead after a single-vehicle crash in the Turtle Valley recently.

Chase RCMP report that officers were advised about 8:15 p.m. on Aug. 14 of a crash at the intersection of Skimikin and Hepburn roads.

They were told that an SUV had gone over a steep embankment, directly into a shallow creek.

Police said tire tracks in the gravel road indicated that the vehicle had failed to stop at a ‘T’ intersection, heading right over the bank. The driver, a 39-year-old man from Fort St. John, B.C., was found dead at the scene.

The cause of the collision is unknown, but an ongoing investigation has determined that the driver was not wearing a seat belt.

Chase RCMP stated in a news release that officers would like to express their condolences to the man’s family and friends.

Read more: Police locate parent of young child found alone on Chase Falkland Road

Read more: Shuswap wildfires range from out of control to well contained

marthawickett@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

fatal collisionRCMP