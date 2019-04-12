Fortis rates to hold steady

Are you a Fortis customer? Good news inside.

Electrical rates will hold steady this year.

The BC Utilities Commission approved FortisBC’s request to maintain its 2018 electricity rates in 2019. FortisBC’s last electric rate change took place in 2017, meaning that rates have been at the same level for three years.

“Recent customer growth, in addition to finding savings in our operations over the past few years, are two of the factors keeping rates steady for our electric customers this year,” said Diane Roy, vice-president, regulatory affairs, FortisBC, in a press release.

READ MORE: FORTIS CUSTOMER SHOCKED BY HIGH CARBON TAX ON GAS BILL

“With this decision, our electric rates continue to be below average when compared to other cities across Canada including Calgary, Toronto and Halifax, and that’s made the region attractive to emerging industries.”

Each year, FortisBC submits an application for BCUC approval that determines the rates for the following year. As part of this process, FortisBC determined that existing rates were sufficient to meet its revenue requirements for 2019. The 2018 rates stayed in place as interim rates while the BCUC considered the application; this decision makes these rates permanent for 2019.

“Revenue requirements include everything we do to provide service and keep the system maintained, from our hydro facilities that generate clean power in the Kootenays to the many assets that bring power to homes, businesses and communities in B.C.’s southern interior,” said Roy.

READ MORE: BALKING AT BILL

Customer growth has been largely driven by new energy-intensive industries who are attracted to FortisBC’s clean, reliable power at lower rates than other jurisdictions. Some of the projects now underway to maintain this reliability include comprehensive maintenance and upgrades in Creston and the South Okanagan, as well as multi-year upgrades to two hydroelectric facilities.

Earlier this year, the BCUC also granted FortisBC approval to return to a single, flat rate for its residential customers by 2023. For more information about how rates are set and current rates, or to estimate how the return to a flat rate will affect your annual electricity costs, visit fortisbc.com/electricrates.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Accused test-taker pleads guilty in college bribery scandal involving B.C. businessman
Next story
Kootenay hockey team missing $30,000, blames ‘trusted volunteer’

Just Posted

Ewe won’t believe how cute this Okanagan newborn is

First ewe lamb born at Vernon’s Historic O’Keefe Ranch

Hiker breaks leg in fall from steep Gleneden trail, airlifted to hospital

Search and rescue carry 47-year-old man with painful fracture to waiting medical helicopter

Gas prices jump at Shuswap pumps

Cost per litre spikes throughout Okanagan and in Lower Mainland

Sam Muik finds TV career through dance and determination

Shuswap dance instructor Patty Fleming recalls awkward farm kid driven to excel

Province to bolster number of doctors and medical services in the South Okanagan

Expect six new GPs, five new nurse practitioners and 11 additional health-care professionals.

Okanagan-raised songstress ROYAL releases video featuring Riverdale cast

“Vessel” is the lead track from Heart of Shadows, and the single recently crossed over 100,000 streams on Spotify.

Police issue warning after drinks tampered with at Nanaimo nightclub

Two women report incident that happened this past weekend at an undisclosed establishment

Fortis rates to hold steady

Are you a Fortis customer? Good news inside.

Cannabis enforcement unit now checking unlicensed B.C. pot stores

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said team was not expected to roll out until more pot stores opened

Accused test-taker pleads guilty in college bribery scandal involving B.C. businessman

Meanwhile, David Sidoo of Vancouver has pleaded not guilty and denies all claims

Surrey Mounties send election fraud investigation report to Crown

The BC Prosecution Service will now do charge assessment

Princeton Highway Rescue orders new wheels after command vehicle is destroyed in road accident

Princeton’s Highway Rescue Society is getting ready to accept delivery of a… Continue reading

‘Great day’ for public health care in the South Okanagan

David E. Kampe Tower at Penticton Regional Hospital is set to open for patients later this month

Abbotsford man rushed at cop with two Tasers in hands, police say

Officer not injured in incident Wednesday night on Eagle Mountain

Most Read