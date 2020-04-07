FortisBC offers 90-day bill deferrals to customers impacted by COVID-19

Customers can apply for the relief program through the utility’s website

FortisBC customers whose finances have been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic are being offered options to defer their bills until July 1, the energy provider announced Tuesday, April 3.

The company is asking residential and small commercial customers to sign up for its COVID-19 Customer Recovery Fund, available at the FortisBC website. While applicants aren’t asked to provide documentation showing a link between their inability to cover utility bills and the pandemic, the company is asking people to check a box on the application form that says they have “lost income due to the COVID-19 public health emergency.”

FortisBC announced last week that it would not be disconnecting power for billing reasons or be applying late fees.

Under the new program, residential customers who sign up will automatically have their bills deferred to July 1 and will be asked to pay back what they owe the utility provider over the following year, without being charged interest or additional fees.

Small businesses that have shuttered will receive bill credits to offset charges that they’ve incurred since closing down. Those that are still operating will not be issued bill credits but are eligible for the 90-day payment deferral.

“Over the deferment period, FortisBC will be closely monitoring the ongoing impacts of COVID-19 to its customers and, as that period draws to a close, extend additional one-on-one support to customers who may need more assistance with repayment,” the company said in a release, adding that the deferral and repayment periods may be extended if needed.

Customers can can enrol in the relief program by visiting fortisbc.com/recoveryfund, calling FortisBC’s Customer Contact Centre or emailing COVID19Recovery@fortisbc.com.

RELATED: FortisBC pausing power disconnections and late-fees amid COVID-19 crisis

Electricity power market

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: B.C. reports 4 deaths, 25 new cases but only in Vancouver Coastal, Fraser Health
Next story
‘Overwhelming, incredible’ support for foreign workers following West Kelowna COVID-19 outbreak

Just Posted

Armed robbery of legal grow-op in Sicamous ends in arrest near Enderby

Residents alarmed over increased police presence Tuesday morning

A blaze has broken out on Adams Lake band land near Chase

The Shuswap fire appears to be climbing the hill above the residential area

FortisBC offers 90-day bill deferrals to customers impacted by COVID-19

Customers can apply for the relief program through the utility’s website

VIDEO: Salmon Arm family in isolation rises to musical challenge

The Beatles’ Yellow Submarine used to share efforts to avoid spread of COVID-19

North Okanagan bands together in support against COVID-19

New group launches website with tools to help endure crisis

WATCH: Salmon Arm artist hosts virtual art show amid COVID-19

Roxi Hermsen’s show “Into the Cosmos” is a tribute to her father Bill Sim

COVID-19: Vernon homeless shelters combine in curling club

Gateway and Our Place shelter sites housed under one roof amid pandemic

COVID-19: Don’t get away for Easter weekend, Dr. Bonnie Henry warns

John Horgan, Adrian Dix call 130 faith leaders as holidays approach

COVID-19: Trudeau says 30K ventilators on the way; 3.6M Canadians claim benefits

Canada has seen more than 17,000 cases and at least 345 deaths due to COVID-19

‘Overwhelming, incredible’ support for foreign workers following West Kelowna COVID-19 outbreak

‘…Our team seems to be recovering well — symptoms are resolving’

RCMP call on kids to name latest foal recruits

The baby horses names are to start with the letter ‘S’

As Canadians return home amid pandemic, border crossings dip to just 5% of usual traffic

Non-commercial land crossing dipped by 95%, air travel dropped by 96 per cent, according to the CBSA

RCMP pursuit in Okanagan Falls leads to arrest of Penticton man

Seamus Kirby of Penticton is facing numerous charges including flight from police

VIDEO: Teachers at Kelowna middle school shoot video to show support for students

KLO teachers Kayla Rose and Tonia Macgregor were the minds behind the gesture

Most Read