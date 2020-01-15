(File photo)

FortisBC warns of energy hikes as temperatures plunge in Okanagan

Take some precautions to reduce the heat loss in your home this winter

The deep cold has enveloped the Okanagan and the rest of the province.

FortisBC has warned that the sudden drop in temperatures can often be noticed late by homeowners and as a result, costs will increase more than necessary.

“Taking precautions to reduce heat loss can help (homeowners) stay comfortable, use less energy and reduce winter heating bills,” FortisBC said in a press release earlier this week.

READ MORE: Kelowna expected to warm up by the weekend

According to the FortisBC release, the demand for natural gas triples in the winter compared to the summer months throughout the province. Residences using electricity for heating use can increase almost 80 per cent.

Draftproofing and leak sealing are two ways that residences can cut the amount of heat lost in their homes, as heat lost equates to money lost. FortisBC recommends adding draftproofing or sealing to windows and doors, as well as to turn down the heating in unused rooms.

Programmable thermostats are also recommended by FortisBC.

“Setting (thermostats) to reduce temperatures overnight or while the home is empty, as well as only heating rooms that are in use, can save up to 15 per cent on home heating bills,” reads the release.

For more information, visit fortisbc.com.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UBCO and Elizabeth Fry host panel to discuss structural change for sexual assault survivors
Next story
Cheeba Cheebas Premium Cannabis finally opens in West Kelowna

Just Posted

Thefts, domestic assaults and Highway 1 collisions keep Sicamous RCMP busy

Final report for 2019 shows increase in calls to detachment

Thousands of people bring questions to Salmon Arm library in 2019

Number of inquiries tops reference transactions in other branches

Andrew Collins Trio to heat up Shuswap’s Carlin Hall

Second phase of development underway for Carlin concert stage

Salmon Arm council supports Roots & Blues’ camping application

Festival wants to renew use of farmland, expand area to be used

Freezing cold emphasizes need for drop-in centre for Salmon Arm’s homeless

People without housing keep moving to stay warm, someone freezing a possibility

WATCH: North Okanagan bear ‘on a walkabout,’ expected to return home

Conservation officer says something must have disturbed the bear

Cheeba Cheebas Premium Cannabis finally opens in West Kelowna

From start to finish, it took 13 months for the store to open up shop

UBCO and Elizabeth Fry host panel to discuss structural change for sexual assault survivors

The panel follows backlash against RCMP which deemed 40% of sexual assault cases as “unfounded”

RCMP seize smorgasbord of drugs in Okanagan property raid

Police seized large amounts of ketamine, cocaine, fentanyl and more after Jan. 10 search in Kelowna

YLW soars to over two million passengers for second consecutive year

In 2019, passengers totalled 2,032,144 — 26,886 fewer than in 2018

FortisBC warns of precursors to energy hikes as temperatures plunge in Okanagan

Take some precautions to reduce the heat loss in your home this winter

Police watchdog seeking witnesses following death of man in Penticton

In November, a man died days after his arrest in Penticton

Videos show killer in the hours before Abbotsford school stabbing

Gabriel Klein shown stealing alcohol and knife before killing Letisha Reimer

Likely to exceed 200 vape-related suspensions: Vernon School District

‘We’ve declined tobacco use for 50 years and now… it’s increased,’ district addiction counsellor says

Most Read