ICBC encourages people who took their driving test awhile ago to take a refresher course online. Results from the course revealed that over 40 per cent of drivers would fail their driving knowledge test. File photo

Forty per cent of B.C. drivers fail ICBC refresher course

Crosswalk, school zone and road obstruction signs confuse; texting and driving questions a breeze

ICBC says people’s driving knowledge needs improvement.

Three weeks ago it launched the “Drive Smart Refresher Test,” a 20-question online quiz targeting people who have held their driver’s license for several years or even decades. So far more than 45,000 British Columbians have taken the test, but the results show that if the refresher were the real learner’s licence test – where 80 per cent is a pass – over 40 per cent of people would fail.

The questions people had the most difficulty with included what to do around emergency vehicles, minimum following distances and the meaning of road signs.

Signs that appeared to be particularly confusing for participants related to crosswalks, school zones and road obstructions.

Questions related to texting and driving produced far more correct answers, despite the fact over 34,000 drivers were ticketed for using an electronic device in 2017.

“What’s just as important as knowing the rules of the road is putting them into practice whenever you drive,” said Lindsay Matthews, ICBC’s interim vice-president responsible for road safety, in a statement. “No matter how many years of experience you have under your belt, we can all benefit from shedding bad driving habits and refreshing our knowledge.”

The refresher test came out after the number of crashes peaked in B.C. 2017, with 350,000 crashes per year, or 960 crashes per day. Insurance claims totalled $4.8 billion in 2017.

“On one hand we were quite pleased that 45,000 people took the test, but not happy that 40 per cent failed,” said ICBC’s Joanna Linsangan, “But at same time, the average score was 79 per cent, one point away from passing. The key takeaway was that a lot of us have forgotten a thing or two, and we could all use a tune-up when it comes to the rules of the road.”

If you think you could use a refresher yourself, head to icbc.com/drivesmart.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Previous story
Parents can now apply for B.C.’s child care benefit
Next story
Hiroshima survivor living in B.C. recounts bombing, 73 years later

Just Posted

Boil water notice issued in Yard Creek Campground

In effect until further notice from CSRD

BC Wildfire to call in help from other provinces, countries

BC Wildfire Service has reached a Provincial Preparedness Level of 4

Salmon Arm Silverbacks make swift response to billet complaint

Hockey team enforces players role as community ambassadors

Update: Crews still on scene of spot fire from Snowy Mountain fire

BC Wildfire Crews and Keremeos Volunteer firefighters work into the early hours to protect Cawston

Chase developing active transportation plan

Village also seeking feedback for on-road golf cart pilot project

Area restrictions loom for Mabel and Sugar

BC Wildfire Service expected to limit access today, including camping

Placer Mountain fire in the Similkameen 50 per cent contained

BC Wildfire has continues to work the Placer Mountain wildfire

Video: Peach of a video from Kim Mitchell

Kim Mitchell gives a shoutout to the Penticton Peach Festival which he is headlining

Body found down embankment in West Kelowna

The body was found near Campbell Road Thursday night

Wildfire in national park jumps B.C. highway, continues to grow

Kootenay National Park’s Wardle wildfire up to 1,200 hectares and growing

Driver or passenger, RCMP can fine you for drinking on your boat

To drink on a boat in B.C. it must be licensed or have sleeping accommodations, cooking facilities and a toilet.

Legislation re-establishing human rights commissioner due in B.C. this fall

Attorney General David Eby says the government to support progress on gender equity and LGBTQ rights

Sheriff: No motive, no 2nd shooter in Las Vegas massacre

Stephen Paddock was ‘an unremarkable man’ who showed signs of a troubled mind, according to officials

Shuswap Hockey School hits the ice for defensive skills sessions

Silverbacks show young players some dekes and dangles

Most Read