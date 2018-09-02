The Okanagan Falls Fire Department was called to a series of four grass fires Sunday morning. Photo courtesy Bev Vanuden

Four grass fires in Okanagan Falls Sunday

RCMP investigating series of grass fires in Okanagan Falls

Sunday may be a day of rest, but not for the Okanagan Falls Volunteer Fire Department.

Crews were called out to four separate grass fires on the morning of Sept. 2.

“They are all alongside the road. RCMP are investigating,” said Rob Graham, Chief of the Okanagan Falls fire department. “They are all separate, all with space between them.

“We got there, hit it hard and put them out before they extended into more material.”

Graham said the fires were small enough that they didn’t call for support from the BC Wildfire Service.

“We did it on our own. We got it knocked down. They’re busy elsewhere,” said Graham.

The Green Lake Road Fire, which broke out Friday evening west of Okanagan Falls, grew to about seven hectares and did require BCWS assistance, including air drops from tankers and planes.

Nicole Bonnet, BCWS wildfire information officer, said that fire is now under the watch of the Okanagan Falls fire department.

“We didn’t have crews out there today,” said Bonnet. “We were out there yesterday and the day it started, at the request of the Okanagan Falls Fire Department.”

Steve Kidd
Senior reporter, Penticton Western News
Email me or message me on Facebook
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

