COSAR were called in to search for the missing hunters at around 10 p.m. Tuesday night

Four hunters found safe after getting stuck near Big White

Two adults and two children became stranded after their truck got stuck in washout

It’s a happy ending for four hunters who had to spend a cold night out in the backcountry near Big White.

According to RCMP, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) were called in to try and find the hunters at approximately 10 p.m. Tuesday night after they were reported overdue.

With the help of a hunter’s friend, 13 search and rescue volunteers were able to close in on the individuals’ location and made their way up Rabbit Creek FSR at around 11 p.m.

READ MORE: COSAR searching for missing hunter east of Kelowna

Approximately 15 kilometres up the road at around 1:30 a.m, the searchers found the hunters safe and huddled together.

According to COSAR, the hunters became stranded when their truck broke through a small creek washout and became stuck. Thick ice reported on the road at the time also made traveling more difficult.

“They were very happy to see us,” said one of the searchers who found the family.

“Everyone was doing great and the kids were happy because they got a day off school.”

According to COSAR search manager Ephraim Nowak, the hunters followed all the right protocols to stay alive out in the wilderness.

“The subjects did everything right. We had a good idea of the area they were in, they stayed with the vehicle, lit a fire and kept themselves warm,” says Nowak, adding that the area had no cell service.

At around 2:30 a.m. the two adults and two children were back at the containment area and on their way home.

COSAR are reminding outdoor enthusiasts to submit a detailed plan with a friend or family members before heading out into the wilderness.

Bringing warm food, water and match-lighting materials are other important survival gear for people to have on them while out in the bush, according to the organization.

For more information on how to file a trip plan, you can visit the Adventure Smart website.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Concert hall and event centre proposed for Salmon Arm’s downtown
Next story
Citizens give hoot about injured North Okanagan owl

Just Posted

Students, staff glad to be back at Sicamous elementary school

Operations resume at Parkview on Nov. 13 after a seven-week closure due to a musty smell

Concert hall and event centre proposed for Salmon Arm’s downtown

Property owner plans to provide a performance venue with future recording studio

New signage at hazardous Salmon Arm intersection result of ‘nudging’

Mayor pleased council’s requests for improvements to Highway 97B and 10th Avenue heard

Salmon Arm Seniors Resource Centre operations hindered by lack of space

Seniors support programs limited by lack of room at centre’s current location

Salmon Arm residents can send holiday cheer to children in developing countries

Operation Christmas Child collecting gift-filled shoeboxes at Centenoka Park Mall

VIDEO: Canadian allergists’ group wants Benadryl behind the counter due to side effects

Some doctors say the medication is over-used because of its easy availability

Killer who fled to Taiwan day after shooting B.C. man over $80 sentenced 13 years later

The sentence comes 13 years after Shaoxin Zhang, 19, was killed in a Burnaby parking lot

Four hunters found safe after getting stuck near Big White

Two adults and two children became stranded after their truck got stuck in washout

Citizens give hoot about injured North Okanagan owl

Bird with damaged or broken wing found outside Vernon Performing Arts Centre

B.C. forest industry trade mission finding new markets in China

Diplomatic tensions eased, minister Doug Donaldson says

Sex assault charge stayed against Port Moody mayor

Rob Vagramov completed an alternative measures program, special prosecutor said

WEB POLL: Do agree with Sportsnets firing of Don Cherry for ‘you people’ comment?

Take the poll, have your say

Campaign lights up support for North Okanagan healthcare

The goal is to raise $275,000 towards urgently needed equipment at the hospital

Costco relocation will create congestion on Kelowna roadways: resident

At least one Kelowna resident is unhappy with the proposed relocation of Costco within the city

Most Read