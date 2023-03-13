Four impaired drivers taken off North Okanagan roads

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officers’ roadside screening devices got a workout over the weekend, as the local constabulary took four suspected impaired drivers off the road. (Morning Star - file photo)

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP stopped and removed four impaired drivers from the road over the weekend.

It started Friday, March 10, shortly before 12 a.m., when an officer conducted a traffic stop with a speeding vehicle on 27th Avenue in Vernon. While interacting with the driver, the officer formed the opinion the man’s ability to operate his vehicle was impacted by alcohol.

A breath test confirmed the officer’s suspicion, resulting in a fail reading. The 24-year old Vernon man was issued a 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition (IRP) and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

Police checked a vehicle in Armstrong driving on Wood Avenue near Bridge Street Saturday, March 11, at around 11:45 p.m. The driver exhibited signs of alcohol impairment which led to an impaired driving investigation.

Breath tests resulted in a 90-day IRP and 30-day impound being issued to the 42-year old Kelowna man.

Three hours later on Wood Avenue, at approximately 3 a.m. Sunday, March 12, an officer conducting stopped a vehicle after it was observed committing a traffic offence. The driver was read a demand to provide a sample of his breath after the officer noticed several signs of alcohol impairment.

The 46-year old Armstrong man failed the roadside screening test and was issued a 90-day IRP and his vehicle impounded for 30 days.

Later Sunday night, around 8:30 p.m., police received a report of a possible impaired driver leaving Enderby. The vehicle was located and stopped on Rosedale Avenue in Armstrong. A breath test was administered which resulted in the 50-year-old Armstrong woman being issued a 90-day driving prohibition and 30-day impound under the BC Motor Vehicle Act.

If you suspect someone is driving while impaired, call 911. If it’s safe to do so, make note of the following information as it will help RCMP in its response:

• licence plate number;

• make, model, and colour of the vehicle;

• description of the driver;

• location of the vehicle and direction of travel.

