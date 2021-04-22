Four more schools in Salmon Arm area report potential COVID-19 exposures

Individuals who tested positive are self-isolating at home, students continue to attend school

Four more schools with potential COVID-19 exposures have been reported in the Salmon Arm area.

According to an April 21 notification from Interior Health (IH), a member of the Ranchero Elementary school community in School District 83 tested positive for COVID-19, with a possible school exposure on April 14. The individual is self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams.

Students were advised to continue coming to school while contact tracing is underway. Families were reminded to continue daily health checks to monitor children for illness.

On April 20, staff and families at Salmon Arm Secondary’s Jackson campus were informed that a member of that school community tested positive for COVID-19. They, too, are self-isolating at home. The dates of potential exposure were April 7, 8, 13, 14 and 15.

Also listed by Interior Health is the Shuswap Seventh Day Adventist School, one of the IH independent schools. Potential exposure dates were April 12, 13, 14, 15 and 16.

A third school in School District 83, Silver Creek Elementary, was notified of an exposure on April 21, with the exposure taking place on April 13.

Reported by the Observer on April 21 were also potential COVID-19 exposures at Shuswap Middle School and North Canoe Elementary.

Interior Health’s ‘school exposures’ page can be found at https://news.interiorhealth.ca/news/school-exposures/

