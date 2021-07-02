Four new fires sparked in North Okanagan

BC Wildfire reports all are burning less than a hectare in size

Four new fires are burning the North Okanagan area as of July 1, according to BC Wildfire.

Four new fires burning in the North Okanagan have been added to the BC Wildfire’s list as of July 1.

A 0.01-hectare fire is burning around Seidner Lake but the cause is unknown for the new fire burning east of Silver Star Provincial Park.

Another near Spanish Lake, near Falkland, is estimated at 0.01 hectares. The cause is still undetermined.

A believed lightning-caused fire is burning around the Valentine Taylor Forest Service Road between Falkland and Westwold.

The Spa Creek fire is the immediate area’s largest, BC Wildfire reports, estimated at around 0.4 hectares. The agency suspects it was human-caused.

Twenty-eight fires are actively burning in the Kamloops Fire Centre, according to the agency.

A provincewide fire ban went into effect June 30 at noon. Anyone found in violation of the ban can be fined $1,150 or face up to one year in jail and be ordered to pay firefighting costs if the fire sparks a wildfire.

To report a wildfire or irresponsible behaviour that could start a wildfire in British Columbia, please call 1-800-663-5555 or (*5555 from a cell phone) as soon as possible.

READ MORE: Kamloops homes evacuated twice in one night due to lightning-sparked wildfire

READ MORE: Crash closes Highway 97A near Enderby

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021Okanagan