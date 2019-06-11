19 Okanagan Grill + Bar. (OpenTable.ca)

Four outdoor dining restaurants in Kelowna to visit this summer

As featured on Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants for Outdoor Dining 2019 list

Kelowna residents have the priviledge to feast and drink at some of the top ranked outdoor restaurants in Canada, as voted on by OpenTable.

Of the 30 restaurants that made the online reservation app’s 2019 list, four of them are located in Kelowna.

“Outdoor dining is synonymous with summer – there’s no better way to soak up a city’s scenery, be it urban vistas or waterfront views, than with an outdoor table at one of this year’s winning restaurants,” said Caroline Potter, OpenTable’s chief dining officer.

The Kelowna restaurants listed in the top 100 are 19 Okanagan Grill + Bar, OAK + CRU Social Kitchen & Wine Bar, Quails’ Gate Estate Winery – Old Vines Restaurant and Terrace Restaurant, Mission Hill Family Estate.

Vernon, Penticton and Burnaby also have restaurants featured on the list.

Find the full list of restaurants at OpenTable’s website.

