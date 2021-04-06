Penticton RCMP arrested four people April 4, 2021 after gunshots were reported coming from a vehicle. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press file)

Four people arrested near Penticton after reports of gunshots from moving vehicle

This is the third incident involving gunshots in Penticton in recent weeks

Once again, police responded to gunfire coming from a moving vehicle.

This time it was on Sunday, April 4 around 2:30 p.m. when witnesses called police for what they believed were gunshots coming from a moving vehicle.

The vehicle was seen driving near Green Mountain Road and Shingle Creek Road, west of Penticton.

Police located the vehicle and attempted to pull it over but the driver fled at “a high rate of speed,” police said.

The vehicle continued westbound for several kilometres until the driver eventually stopped on their own. Officers were then able to take all four occupants into custody.

After searching the vehicle, police found firearms, according to Penticton RCMP Const. James Grandy.

“Of most concern, was a search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of several firearms and ammunition,” said Grandy. “One of the occupants was found to also be prohibited from possessing firearms, and several charges are being recommended to the BC Prosecution Service against that man.”

The other three occupants of the vehicle also face several charges. They were all later released from custody on undertakings to appear in BC Provincial Court on June 23

This is the third incident involving gunshots from moving vehicles in the Penticton area since March 20, 2021.

The first one involved a vehicle’s passenger shooting at Penticton police in the West Bench area on March 20.

The second incident involved two vehicles chasing each other out of the parking lot of the Ramada where witnesses saw gunfire being exchanged. In that March 26 incident, no one was arrested.

If you witnessed this incident, or have any other information, you’re asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477

