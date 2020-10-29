Four positive COVID-19 cases at Okanagan Men’s Centre

Those affected are staff and have been in isolation since Oct. 23

Four staff members at the Okanagan Men’s Centre have tested positive for COVID-19 since Oct. 23, 2020. (Adult and Teen Challenge OMC photo)

Staff at an addictions treatment centre continue to isolate following a coronavirus outbreak at the facility.

The Okanagan Men’s Centre, located in Lake Country, have had four staff test positive for COVID-19 since Oct. 23, 2020.

Two more staff members were tested, at the request of Interior Health as they were considered in direct contact. But their results were negative.

One student with mild symptoms was also tested and their results were negative.

“We have been asked by Interior Health to continue isolating in our community, as we have been since Oct. 23, and are following all the requirements of Interior Health and the Centre for Disease Control,” the centre, also known as Adult and Teen Challenge, said Oct. 28.

“Thank you to everyone who has expressed their concern regarding the most recent news about the COVID-19 community outbreak at our Okanagan Men’s Centre.”

All visitors, chapel and outings are cancelled during the outbreak at the Glenmore Road facility.

Anyone who wants to drop off food or supplies for the students and staff who are not able to go out can contact Janalyn Oige at 604-575-3930, extension 208.

