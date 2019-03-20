Four skiers were caught in an avalanche in Glacier National Park Sunday afternoon. (Avalanche Canada photo)

Four skiers caught in avalanche in Glacier National Park Sunday

No one was buried but one was transferred to hospital

  • Mar. 20, 2019 10:05 a.m.
  • News
Four skiers were caught in an avalanche in this area of Glacier National Park, east of Revelstoke, on Sunday. (Google maps)

Four skiers were involved in an avalanche in Glacier National Park on Sunday afternoon.

While ascending to the Mt. Green and Parsons Peak col the lead member had just put his skies back on when the avalanche was triggered.

No one was buried but one member of the party sustained a head injury.

Glacier National Park’s Visitor Safety Team was transferred a call from a member of the public who had received an SOS inReach notification.

The injured person regained consciousness and the group was able to move to a flat area where they would be accessible by helicopter.

Visitor Safety technicians responded at 12:50 p.m. and were able to land onsite to remove the party from the accident scene. The patient was flown by BC Air Ambulance to Kamloops.

This incident comes just days after a Special Avalanche Warning was issued by Avalanche Canada and on the same day as an avalanche came down on Highway 1, also in Glacier National Park, closing the highway for hours.

 

