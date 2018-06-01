A four vehicle accident temporarily closed a section of Highway 97A north of Enderby June 1. (Google Maps image)

Four vehicle accident closes Highway 97A near Enderby

Only minor injuries sustained. Road to reopen soon, Enderby fire chief says

A four vehicle accident has temporarily closed Highway 97A approximately five kilometres north of Enderby.

The incident, which occurred just before 5 p.m. June 1, appears to have been caused by a boat that came off of a trailer, Enderby fire chief Cliff Vetter said.

“I don’t have all the details, but it is a four vehicle incident,” Vetter said while on scene. “Pretty much everyone is out. No one is trapped or seriously injured.”

The incident is still under investigation and the Highway will reopen soon, Vetter said.

“Thank goodness there’s nothing serious,” Vetter said.

