Four vehicle crash on Highway 97

Two sent to hospital following a collision on Highway 97 near Peachland

A four vehicle collision has partially shut down Highway 97 at the bottom of Drought Hill.

Crash in Peachland near #Okanagan Connector. No major injuries, four vehicles involved, two to hospital for observation. Car upside down in ditch. pic.twitter.com/5hP2S3TAJd — Dustin Godfrey 📰 (@dustinrgodfrey) February 3, 2018

The crash happened sometime before 7 p.m. causing a back up in traffic along the highway.

Two people involved in the incident were taken to hospital.

One vehicle is reported to be upside down in a ditch.

Traffic is moving through single alternating lanes and a detour around Highway 97 is available.

Emergency crews are clearing the scene and Highway 97 should reopen within the hour.

— With files from Dustin Godfrey

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.