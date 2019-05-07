Four-vehicle pileup in North Okanagan delays school bus of kids

A four-vehicle crash causing some delays on Silver Star Road Tuesday afternoon.

BX-Swan Lake firefighters were called to the incident shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday near Tillicum Road.

An infant was reportedly involved in the incident, but no major injuries were reported.

Traffic was backed up considerably for a while, including a school bus full of kids which was stuck waiting for the crash to be cleared.

“Please be advised that route 23 PM servicing the Tillicum and Dixon Damn Rds has been delayed due to a delay on route and will presume once access is permitted,” the Vernon School District stated. “Currently running 20 min behind.”

But motorists were moving along shortly before 5 p.m.

