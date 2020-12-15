The Canoe Traffic-Calming Working Group wrote to council in November 2020 requesting safety improvements, including the reduction or eradication of speeding up and down 50th Street, the main access road in and out of Canoe. The city’s traffic safety committee recommended a four-way stop at 50th Street and 70th Avenue NE. (Kristal Burgess photo)

The Canoe Traffic-Calming Working Group wrote to council in November 2020 requesting safety improvements, including the reduction or eradication of speeding up and down 50th Street, the main access road in and out of Canoe. The city’s traffic safety committee recommended a four-way stop at 50th Street and 70th Avenue NE. (Kristal Burgess photo)

Four-way stop likely coming to problematic North Canoe intersection

City’s traffic safety committee recommends three improvements to Salmon Arm Council

People lobbying for improvements to safety at the intersection of 50th Street NE and 70th Avenue NE in North Canoe will likely be getting their wish.

The city’s traffic safety committee made three recommendations to council, in response to a letter from the Canoe Traffic Calming Work Group. They are: a four-way stop be installed at the intersection; a speed reader be used when it’s available; and rectangular rapid-flashing beacons be installed, when the city budget permits.

Coun. Louise Wallace Richmond asked whether committee recommendations are generally implemented, if all things go as expected, and was told yes by staff.

Coun. Chad Eliason said he is familiar with that intersection and asked if the committee could be asked to rethink the decision for a crosswalk and put in a speed hump instead.

“Maybe the committee doesn’t appreciate it now, but the noise that will come from acceleration, deceleration, acceleration there might be a bit obnoxious, especially when people are hauling boats and other things and are stopping and starting,” he remarked.

Rob Niewenhuizen, the city’s director of engineering and public works, said the city is reluctant to add more speed humps to community roadways. He said staff can look at it but the recommendation was to look at a four-way stop.

Read more: Dangerous drivers prompt request from Canoe residents to Salmon Arm council

Read more: More than a third of drivers clocked speed in Salmon Arm school zones

The committee looked at a total of 19 questions or suggestions regarding traffic at its most recent meeting in November. Decisions can be seen under Committee Reports, then Traffic Safety Committee Meeting Minutes on page 51. Among them was the intersection of 10th Avenue SE and 60th Street SE next to South Canoe school regarding traffic violations there.

The committee recommended no action, but Staff Sgt. Scott West said he would arrange for periodic enforcement.

The committee discussed installing a four-way stop but “the city notes that north-south traffic is rare in this location and the city anticipates that vehicles will not stop at a four-way stop outside of school hours due to traffic imbalance.”

Coun. Sylvia Lindgren said she used to be a crossing guard there when she was an education assistant at the school. She said she counted upwards of 60 cars going past that school in a 15-minute period in the morning. She said kids in that neighbourhood walk along to school and cross often unsupervised by parents.

“So it’s a pretty dangerous situation with so many young kids there.”

She said she was surprised to see that stop signs were not recommended, but was happy to see there is going to be some enforcement there before somebody gets hurt.

Coun. Kevin Flynn said he appreciated the city’s process of having items go to the traffic safety committee and then having people who have expertise in the area making recommendations. Lindgren and Mayor Alan Harrison expressed similar views.

marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Salmon Arm councilTraffic

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
56 more COVID-19 cases, 1 new death in Interior Health
Next story
Vancouver Island music teacher endures 12 hours of sour notes for sweet cause

Just Posted

A laboratory technician holds a dose of a COVID-19 novel coronavirus vaccine candidate that’s ready for trial on monkeys at the National Primate Research Center of Thailand. (Mladen Antonov | AFP)
56 more COVID-19 cases, 1 new death in Interior Health

818 cases remain active; 25 in hospital and eight in the ICU

The Canoe Traffic-Calming Working Group wrote to council in November 2020 requesting safety improvements, including the reduction or eradication of speeding up and down 50th Street, the main access road in and out of Canoe. The city’s traffic safety committee recommended a four-way stop at 50th Street and 70th Avenue NE. (Kristal Burgess photo)
Four-way stop likely coming to problematic North Canoe intersection

City’s traffic safety committee recommends three improvements to Salmon Arm Council

Skiers were advised to avoid the Metford Road at Larch Hills after it was accessed at night by a vehicle that left deep ruts along the cross-country ski trail. (Dani Hickman/Facebook photo)
Joyrider leaves frustrating mark on Larch Hills ski trails

Damage along cross-country trails believed caused by pickup truck

Ember the fox is FireSmart Canada’s new mascot. (Submitted)
FireSmart mascot name chosen by Swansea Point woman

Ember the fox will be used as a teaching tool to help people protect properties from fire

Salmon Arm council and staff have the happy task of deciding how to spend a $3.6 million COVID-19 Safe Restart grant going to local governments from provincial and federal governments. (File photo)
Decisions: Salmon Arm council, staff decide fate of $3.6 million COVID-19 restart grant

Council receives welcome funding from provincial/federal governments

Public health workers unpack B.C.’s first shipment of Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19, which has to be kept in low-temperature packaging until administering, Dec. 13, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s daily COVID-19 cases dip to 522 Tuesday

Hospitalized, intensive care patients still increasing

Penticton local and Freestyle Canada skier Jordan Kober (top) secured his first World Cup podium finish, placing third Sunday in the dual moguls event Idre Fjall, Sweden. (Contributed)
Okanagan skier wins bronze at World Cup in Sweden

Jordan Kober, who trains at Apex, secured his first World Cup podium finish, placing third on Sunday

WEB ONLY (Myriams-Fotos/Pixabay photo)
A Guide to Giving: Ways to support Salmon Arm non-profit groups at this time of giving

The Observer’s annual guide lists the needs of non-profit organizations

McKinney Place in Oliver.
COVID outbreak in Oliver care home claims life of woman in her 70s

Family members are devastated about what is happening at McKinney Place

Mike Preston, co-owner of the Brentwood School of Music in Central Saanich, plans to listen to a song he cannot stand for 12 hours straight this Sunday to help raise money for the Mustard Seed Street Church. (Mike Preston/Submitted)
Vancouver Island music teacher endures 12 hours of sour notes for sweet cause

Mike Preston of Brentwood School of Music will endure a song he cannot stand for 12 hours

Penticton RCMP are seeking the identity of the man pictured here in relation to a sexual assault that took place on Dec. 3. (RCMP)
Penticton RCMP look to identify a sexual assault suspect

A woman was grabbed and pulled into some bushes near Granby and Atkinson Dec. 3

An ariel view of the landslide area near Bute Inlet reveals the devastation of salmon habitat. (Photo supplied by 49 North Helicopters)
Generation of B.C. salmon likely wiped out by central coast landslide

Homalco First Nation to push for special hatchery permits

Nanaimo Clippers players Jordan Naylor, left, and Trevor LeDonne drop off letters at the office of Nanaimo MLA Sheila Malcolmson, asking for her support as the team asks for reconsideration of provincial health orders banning 19-20-year-olds from practising and playing sports. (Photo submitted)
Junior hockey team in B.C. pleads for an opportunity to play during pandemic

Nanaimo Clippers’ owner questions science behind public health orders

Ella-Ray Lewis in her bedroom, following the transformation made possible through Make-A-Wish Canada (formerly Children's Wish Foundation of Canada and Make-A-Wish Foundation of Canada). (Contributed photo)
Surrey teen battling skin cancer has miracle wish granted, sparkles and all

Make-A-Wish challenge adds luxury sparkle to Ella-Ray Lewis’ bedroom

Most Read