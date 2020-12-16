The Pat Duke Arena change room renovation and expansion project is now complete, the Regional District of North Okanagan announced Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (Angie Clowry photo)

Four years after Hockeyville, Lumby’s Pat Duke arena upgrades completed

Village was crowned Kraft Hockeyville in 2016; virtual tour will take place Thursday

Major upgrades to Lumby’s Pat Duke Memorial Arena are now complete.

The more than 50-year-old arena underwent renovations to its change rooms as well as an overall expansion, made possible after the Village of Lumby was named Kraft Hockeyville in 2016 and received $100,000 to put towards arena upgrades.

The project added a full suite of four new change rooms, a new players’ entrance and viewing area, newly renovated referee change rooms and complete renovations to two existing change rooms. The arena had previously lacked adequate change rooms for women.

The total project budget was $3.5 million and came in well within budget, thanks to the $2.56 million that came from the federal Gas Tax Fund, as well as a TELUS community grant.

“It’s really great to see that the federal Gas Tax Fund has helped make it easier for girls and women to nurture their hockey talents in the Regional District of North Okanagan,” said Infrastructure Minister Catherine McKenna. “These renovations to the Pat Duke Memorial Arena show how important investing in recreational infrastructure is to creating dynamic inclusive communities where everyone has the opportunity to participate in the sports they love.”

To celebrate, the Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) will host a virtual grand opening on Thursday, Dec. 17.

READ MORE: LETTER: Four years later, thanks for making Lumby Hockeyville

Municipal Affairs Minister Josie Osborne, said buildings like Pat Duke are the heart of their communities, where “kids will meet lifelong friends, adults will stay active, and spectators will cheer on their local athletes.”

“This project was a long time coming for female hockey athletes in the community,” said Rick Fairbairn, chair of the White Valley Parks, Recreation and Culture Advisory Committee. “The Pat Duke Memorial Arena is such a tremendous community asset. I am so pleased that this project will not only provide a better experience for its users but also help ensure that it continues to serve our local athletes of the future.”

The virtual grand opening will take place at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 17, along with the release of a video that will provide a tour of the new construction and congratulatory messages from notable community members. The video will be launched on the RDNO’s website.

“While it is not the celebration we may have imagined, it’s so great that we can have a shared moment together, even virtually, to mark this achievement and look forward to piling into the old barn (arena) together again in the future,” said Lumby Mayor Kevin Acton.

Construction took roughly seven months to complete, with Cormac Construction Ltd. beginning onsite activity in mid-April and completing the project in time for the building to be used by minor hockey on the weekend of November 21.

In light of COVID-19 restrictions prohibiting spectators in the 2020-21 season, the bleachers will be re-installed in time for the 2021-22 season.

READ MORE: Vernon rallying behind Falkland’s bid for Kraft Hockeyville 2020

