Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, reads a statement outside B.C. Supreme Court, in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. The U.S. Department of Justice is asking a New York judge to dismiss the remaining indictment against the Chinese tech executive. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, reads a statement outside B.C. Supreme Court, in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. The U.S. Department of Justice is asking a New York judge to dismiss the remaining indictment against the Chinese tech executive. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Four years after Meng Wanzhou’s arrest, U.S. moves to drop remaining indictment

Move is part of deal that saw Meng released in 2021, ending three-year international standoff

The U.S. Department of Justice is asking a New York judge to dismiss the remaining indictment against Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou.

Four years to the day since the Chinese tech scion was arrested in Vancouver, U.S. prosecutors say Meng has abided by the terms of her deferred prosecution agreement.

The move is part of the deal that saw Meng released from custody in September 2021, ending a three-year international standoff that left lasting scars on the relationship between Canada and China.

Meng was originally detained in Vancouver in December 2018 at the behest of the U.S., where she faced charges related to American sanctions against Iran.

Two Canadian nationals, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, were arrested in China days later in an apparent act of retaliation.

Meng pleaded not guilty to all charges as part of the agreement, which included a statement of facts acknowledging that a business partner operating in Iran was essentially a wholly owned Huawei subsidiary.

U.S. attorney Carolyn Pokorny filed the request Thursday with New York Eastern District Judge Ann Donnelly.

“In the absence of information that (Meng) has violated any terms of the DPA through Dec. 1, 2022 … the government respectfully moves to dismiss the third superseding indictment in this case,” Pokorny writes.

A proposed order accompanying the motion will, once approved by Donnelly, dismiss the indictment “with prejudice,” which would prevent prosecutors from reopening the case.

Spavor and Kovrig, who came to be known around the world as “the two Michaels,” left China at almost the precise moment that Meng was being flown back to China.

China has long denied any link between the two cases, despite the timing of both the initial arrests as well as their eventual release.

RELATED: High-profile extradition case of Meng Wanzhou wraps up with reserved decision

ChinaFederal PoliticsLaw and justice

Previous story
Construction starts on B.C.’s $27 million National Centre for Indigenous Laws
Next story
Drugs, guns seized as 4 B.C. men with Hells Angels ties face ‘serious charges’

Just Posted

A proposed plan for the layout of the Paradise Motel lot upgrades at 517 Main St., including the temporary RV campground site approved by Sicamous council Nov. 30 2022. (District of Sicamous image)
Sicamous council approves temporary RV campsite at Paradise Motel

Four evacuation alerts were issued for all residences in the Sicamous Creek Mobile Home Park during spring/summer 2022. (File photo)
Warning system for landslides in Sicamous to be refined after summer without incident

Jen Fowler and Gabriela Schoch recently opened Sweet Leaf Bakery & Cafe in the Mall at Piccadilly. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Friends form sweet partnership in new Salmon Arm bakery and cafe

Parking spots in Salmon Arm’s downtown increased considerably after equipment used in building the Ross Street Underpass was removed recently from the Ross Street parking lot. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Parking lot in Salmon Arm to remain mostly clear for rest of underpass construction