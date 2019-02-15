Fourteen ‘dream’ homes ordered evacuated as sinkholes open in Sechelt

Sinkholes throughout the subdivision have prompted the District of Sechelt to issue evacuation orders

Residents of an upscale neighbourhood on British Columbia’s Sunshine Coast will officially be barred from returning to their dream homes today.

Sinkholes throughout the subdivision have prompted the District of Sechelt to issue evacuation orders covering 14 properties.

The homes, with views overlooking Sechelt Inlet, are similar to others in a nearby subdivision valued at over $1 million, although the BC Assessment Authority values most of the buildings in the Seawatch subdivision at zero.

READ MORE: SUV freed from sinkhole in B.C.

An engineering report issued to the district says future sinkholes or landslides within the subdivision could damage infrastructure or buildings, and injury or death are possible consequences.

The district has informed residents by email that fences around the subdivision will be locked Friday afternoon and only RCMP and firefighters will be permitted inside after that.

A statement issued by the district says Concordia Seawatch Ltd. designed, built and sold the subdivision, despite engineering reports as early as 2006 describing the development of sinkholes. (CKAY, The Canadian Press)

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan kids head to Anaheim with coach Scott Niedermayer
Next story
Alleged robbery turned kidnapping prompted Kelowna police presence

Just Posted

Strangers chip in to provide support for homeless in Shuswap

Woman helping them not sure how long donations for motel will continue

More snow on the way for Okanagan-Shuswap

Up to 5 cm of the white stuff could fall across the Okanagan - Shuswap on Friday

Alleged robbery turned kidnapping prompted Kelowna police presence

RCMP allege it was a targeted crime believed to be linked to the drug trade

Fortis customer shocked by high carbon tax on gas bill

Utility says comparison looks off due flat rate on tax, low cost of gas

Okanagan woman survives head-on crash, applauds Kelowna General Hospital staff

A Keremeos resident hit black ice while taking Highway 33 to avoid the Summerland rockslide

Okanagan kids head to Anaheim with coach Scott Niedermayer

Penticton players are attending Scott Niedermayer’s sweater retirement ceremony

‘The whole door was gone’ witness recounts alleged kidnapping at Kelowna apartment

Patricia Sawadsky looked outside to see numerous police vehicles surrounding her apartment

Trump officially declares national emergency to build border wall

President plans to siphon billions from federal military construction and counterdrug efforts

Snow turns to slush, rain as it warms up across B.C.’s south coast

Some areas are already covered by more than half a metre of snow following three separate storms

Father to be charged with first-degree murder in Amber Alert case

11-year-old Riya Rajkumar was found dead in her father’s home in Brampton, Ontario

Fentanyl, cocaine, body armour seized in Okanagan suspected ‘dial a dope’ arrests

Five people suspected of being involved in a dial a dope operation arrested

Indoor Regatta tests rowing skills in the depths of winter

Rowing club, CrossFit Salmon Arm partner for globally-ranked event

St. Paul’s Hospital replacement slated to open in Vancouver in 2026

Announced many times, but this time there’s money, Adrian Dix says

Fourteen ‘dream’ homes ordered evacuated as sinkholes open in Sechelt

Sinkholes throughout the subdivision have prompted the District of Sechelt to issue evacuation orders

Most Read