A screen shot of MP Mark Strahl asking when dairy farmers will get their due compensation from the latest trade deal. (Mark Strahl/ Facebook)

A screen shot of MP Mark Strahl asking when dairy farmers will get their due compensation from the latest trade deal. (Mark Strahl/ Facebook)

Fraser Valley MP demands dairy farmers be told when they’ll be compensated

‘Recent trade deals have given away more of Canada’s dairy market to foreign farmers’ – Mark Strahl

Chilliwack-Hope MP Strahl was again pressing the federal Liberals on behalf of the agri-food industry.

On Friday he was one of five MPs applying pressure in the virtual House of Common to find out exactly when dairy farmers can expect the compensation owed to them.

“Our dairy farmers produce the highest quality milk in the world, but recent trade deals have given away more of Canada’s dairy market to foreign farmers,” Strahl said.

The dairy sector was promised a multi-year compensation package for granting market access in the latest trade deal, but they haven’t made it crystal clear when payments for the second year of the deal will be forthcoming.

The Liberal Minister of Agriculture, Marie-Claude Bibeau has been quoted saying that payments for Year 2 (of 8) for CETA and CPTPP compensation to under the Canada-European Union trade agreement (CETA) and the Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) will be paid “before the end of the year.”

Strahl argued that phrasing made it unclear if the minister meant December 31, 2020 or the end of government fiscal year, March 31, 2021.

“The farmers in my riding don’t need the Parliamentary Secretary to read them a story and give them the same answer he’s just given four times in Question Period,” the MP said with a hint exasperation in his voice.

“On what date will compensation be paid to farmers across this country?”

“Again, our government recognizes the crucial role supply management plays in keeping our rural communities vibrant,” said Neil Ellis, parliamentary secretary, Agriculture and Agri-Food replying to the MP. “We’ll always be there to defend it. That is why during the recent NAFTA negotiations we protected supply management from American effort to dismantle it.”

The Liberals pledged to make $1.75 billion available over eight years, in “full, fair compensation” and that promise is “firm,” Ellis stated.

“A promise made is a debt unpaid and it’s time the Liberals keep their promises to Canadian dairy farmers,” concluded MP Strahl. “Liberals should keep their word and tell Canadian dairy farmers exactly when they will receive the compensation that they have been promised.”

To watch the video of the exchange in Question Period, visit MP Strahl’s Facebook page.

READ MORE: MP goes to bat for Chilliwack farmer

READ MORE: Charlie Thomson and his beloved Chilliwack

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Dairy FarmersHouse of Commons

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Video shows altercation between Salmon Arm police officer and homeless couple

Just Posted

Downtown businesses have expressed concerns about the presence and behaviours of some people downtown who are homeless. (Lachlan Labere - Salmon Arm Observer)
Video shows altercation between Salmon Arm police officer and homeless couple

RCMP Staff Sergeant said officers have had ongoing dealings with the two individuals

Woolly Mammoth.
Morning Start: Woolly mammoths were still alive when the pyramids were built

Your morning start for Monday, Nov. 9, 2020

Princess Meadow the llama was recently surrendered to the Llama Sanctuary after she was badly injured by a bear.(The Llama Sanctuary/Facebook)
Lllama attacked by bear near Vernon recovering at Shuswap sanctuary

The Llama Sanctuary is seeking donations to ease financial strain caused by COVID-19.

In this image released by NASA, Comet Neowise, left, is seen in the eastern horizon above Earth in this image taken from the International Space Station on Sunday, July 5, 2020. (NASA via AP)
QUIZ: How much do you know about space?

The International Space Station has been in space for more than 20 years

Tara Bowie was an award-winning journalist, and former Black Press editor. Photo Facebook
Former Black Press journalist killed in crash

Tara Bowie was the recipient of many industry awards

Planes fly in formation above a large crowd who gathered to honour the fallen during a Remembrance Day ceremony at the War Memorial in Oak Bay, B.C., on Monday, November 11, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Honouring veterans in a pandemic: COVID-19 put Legions at risk of closure

In many ways, COVID-19 exacerbated issues man Legion branches were already facing

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A screen shot of MP Mark Strahl asking when dairy farmers will get their due compensation from the latest trade deal. (Mark Strahl/ Facebook)
Fraser Valley MP demands dairy farmers be told when they’ll be compensated

‘Recent trade deals have given away more of Canada’s dairy market to foreign farmers’ – Mark Strahl

A passerby captured the structure fire in Lake Country from a distance. (Photo courtesy of Deana Grebiski)
Devastating house fire leaves Lake Country family ‘with nothing’

GoFundMe campaign off to a strong start after ‘devastating fire’

Wild horses have roamed the South Okanagan for years. (File photo)
WATCH: Wild horses visit Okanagan home

A Penticton woman woke to find some unexpected guests in her yard Sunday

B.C. Premier-elect John Horgan smiles during a post-election news conference, in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. British Columbians could soon know the final results of the provincial election as officials have said they are aiming to wrap up the mail-in ballot count today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Final ballot count confirms British Columbia’s NDP increased seat count to 57

One riding will go to a judicial recount to decide between BC Greens and BC Liberals

Skaters makes their way along the Rideau Canal Skateway in Ottawa on the opening day of its 50th season, on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. From manufactured rinks in city parks, to lengthy swaths of iced-over rivers, Canada’s outdoor public skating spaces may prove popular during the first full winter of the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Are outdoor ice rinks safe? Experts say skating is low risk, but precautions needed

Municipalities across the country are working on guidelines for their outdoor skating rinks

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. British Columbia’s Ministry of Health is clarifying new rules around social gatherings, one day after a new regional public health order was issued. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. Health Ministry clarifies social gathering rules of new regional order

Under the new order, there are to be no social gatherings of any size with anyone other than your immediate household

Rose Valley Elementary School. (Contributed)
COVID-19 exposure at West Kelowna’s Rose Valley Elementary School

SD23 announced exposures at four schools on Sunday

Most Read