B.C. naturopath fights order to stop selling human poop in dubious treatments

A Fraser Valley naturopath is fighting a public safety order stopping him from making and selling products made of human feces in dubious health treatments for a range of conditions, including autism in children.

The College of Naturopathic Physicians of B.C. placed the order on Jason Klop on Aug. 19, stating that “extraordinary action” was needed to protect the public.

It imposed restrictions on Klop’s practice on an interim basis while investigations take place, including the manufacture, sale and promotion of fecal microbiota transplants (FMT). His lab is also subject to random inspections.

Klop filed a petition in B.C. Supreme Court on Sept. 17, stating the college has no jurisdiction over his sale of FMT to buyers outside of Canada.

FMT – which is legally treated as a drug – is defined by Health Canada as the transfer from the stool from a healthy individual into the gut of a patient through an enema, colonoscopy or other means.

The treatment is prohibited in the U.S. and Canada, with the exception of its use (as a last resort) for treating C. difficile infections.

The college and Health Canada opened investigations into Klop’s business earlier this year, after his former lab manager made complaints to both regulators.

The whistleblower stated that Klop was making FMT, pills and enemas in a “household lab” with no standard procedure for quality control. They provided copies of shipping labels and invoices from the lab to Denmark, Edmonton and locations in the U.S.

Klop has stated that the complaints were unfounded, and were in reference to his old lab in Abbotsford. He said his new lab in Chilliwack is “world class,” and he only offers FMT for treatment in Mexico and elsewhere outside of Canada.

His affidavit to the college included witness statements that praised FMT’s positive effects on a range of health issues, including digestive problems, autism, ADHD, depression and anxiety.

In videos posted to Facebook, Klop claims his treatments at Mexican facilities – which have a price tag of up to $15,000 – are having positive effects on treating symptoms of autism.

Klop stated in his affidavit that any regulatory action would “devastate families and patients,” describing his treatments as “life saving.”

The college said it’s clear that Klop is producing, and selling FMT for conditions other than C. difficile infections, and that human fecal matter can carry pathogens, such E. coli, which can be deadly in even very small quantities.

Klop’s petition to B.C. Supreme Court states his company has always been compliant with federal laws.

The college’s order against Klop states Health Canada’s investigation is ongoing.

The allegations in Klop’s petition, as well as the allegations forming the basis of the college’s order, have not been proven in court.

