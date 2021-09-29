Salmon Arm’s Askew Tennis Centre. (Marianne VanBuskirk photo)

Salmon Arm’s Askew Tennis Centre. (Marianne VanBuskirk photo)

Free program gives Salmon Arm students training on the tennis courts

Askew’s Aces program will provide lessons, equipment to students in Grades three to five

Salmon Arm students are getting an opportunity to give tennis a try.

Starting in October, Grade 3, 4, and 5 students will take to the Salmon Arm Tennis Club’s courts at The Askew Tennis Centre.

Coach Mary Manley said the Askew’s Aces program is a joint effort between the Columbia Shuswap Healthy Schools Program, Askew’s and Canadian Tire’s charity, JumpStart. It will see students receive weekly instruction from local Tennis Canada-certified instructors.

Throughout October, the students will participate in exciting activities that introduce them to tennis, and also receive their own brand-new tennis racquets, balls and T-shirts.

The program will be part of students’ school days, and bus rides to and from the tennis centre will be provided.

Read more: Trustee voices concern over working group for Salmon Arm school reconfiguration

Read more: Letter: Former Salmon Arm ROOTSandBLUES artistic director questions recent praise

Do you have something else we should report on? Email: zachary.roman@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Follow Zachary on Twitter @roman_reports

Tennis

Previous story
As COVID inundates hospitals, Alberta mother urges vaccinations after son’s surgery delayed
Next story
B.C. Supreme Court denies application to extend Fairy Creek injunction

Just Posted

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District is extending the deadline of its housing needs survey for Electoral Areas B, D, and F until Oct. 31, 2021. (File photo)
Housing needs survey deadline extended for some Columbia Shuswap electoral areas

Caravaners celebrating their first harvests at a garden party. (Yuri Nikl/Contributed)
Column: More stories from the early days of the Shuswap’s Caravan Farm

Kailee Amlin was recognized as one the Shuswap’s outstanding community leaders in the 2021 Salmon Arm Top 20 Under 40 program. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm’s Top 20 Under 40: Kailee Amlin

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: There existed a dinosaur with more than 500 teeth