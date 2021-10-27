Free skating, new pickup hockey program at Sicamous Rec Centre

Schedule posted with ice times from now until Nov. 30

Puck Shooters pickup hockey is scheduled for Mondays and Wednesdays from 4:15 to 5:15 p.m. at the Sicamous and District Recreation Centre. (File Photo)

Free skating and pickup hockey is available at the Sicamous & District Recreation Centre.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District has uploaded a schedule of public skating and pickup hockey ice times for up to Nov. 30 on its website.

The two pickup hockey programs at the Rec Centre are slightly different. Lunch Bunch hockey is open to players aged 13 and up, and full hockey equipment is mandatory. Puck Shooters hockey is open to players aged 12 to 17, and full hockey equipment is also mandatory.

Rec Centre general manager Geoff Fuoco said the Puck Shooters program was created to have a youth-focused pickup session, where young players can get extra practice in. As of Oct. 27, Puck Shooters pickup hockey is scheduled on Mondays and Wednesdays from 4:15 to 5:15 p.m.

Read more: Council to consider mandatory vaccine policy for Salmon Arm council, staff on Nov. 15

Read more: RCMP respond to several break and enters in downtown Salmon Arm

Do you have something else we should report on? Email: zachary.roman@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Columbia Shuswap Regional DistrictSicamous