Free wildfire safety assesments available for rural CSRD properties

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District wants to help rural residents reduce the risk of wildfires razing their properties.

The CSRD recently received $100,000 in grant funding from the Union of BC Municipalities for a campaign to mitigate wildfire risk and educate the public. The year-long initiative is designed to help residents of the CSRD’s rural electoral areas reduce their wildfire risk by taking stock of their properties.

Online resources provided by the CSRD recommend taking measures such as reducing ground fuel near structures, clearing trees at the crest of slopes and pruning all tree branches within three metres of the ground. Establishing a fire-resistant zone free of all fuels within 10 metres of homes is recommended.

FireSmart information will be provided at public events including firehall open houses in all of the CSRD’s electoral areas. In addition, free property assessments conducted by a trained FireSmart representative are available. While the FireSmart representative will not actually perform any of the fire resilience work on the property, the CSRD states they can provide good recommendations for property improvements.

Assessments are subject to the availability of a representative and the overall budget for assessments.

