Freezing rain will impact the Okanagan Valley this Christmas. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

Freezing rain and snowy Christmas for the Okanagan

There is a freezing rain warning in effect along the Connector

There is a freezing rain warning in effect for most of the Okanagan.

A Pacific frontal system will icy conditions to the region from Dec. 25, until Dec. 26, when the weather will warm to above freezing.

Environment Canada suggests that people avoid travel along the Connector as it will likely be impacted by the adverse weather conditions.

A bus crash on Highway 97 between West Kelowna and Merritt on Dec. 24, caused closures along the highway.

READ MORE: 53 people injured in bus crash on Okanagan Connector on Christmas Eve

The site shiftintowinter.ca reminds drivers to know before you go. Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains.

