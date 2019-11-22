(Pixabay photo)

Freezing rain on the way to B.C.’s Fraser Valley, Interior

Road conditions will be icy and slippery, Environment Canada warns

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement across the Fraser Valley and Interior, calling for freezing rain beginning Friday night.

The national weather agency said that flurries are expected to last into Saturday morning due to warm air combining with near or below zero temperatures. The weather bulletin is in effect for the Okanagan, South Thompson, Fraser Valley and 100 Mile House.

As the temperatures rise above zero the freezing rain will likely turn into showers, forecasters said.

Drivers are urged to use caution as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become ice and slippery overnight.

Freezing rain on the way to B.C.'s Fraser Valley, Interior

