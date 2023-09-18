The Glen Lake wildfire is 15km west of Peachland. (BC Wildfire Service)

The Glen Lake wildfire is 15km west of Peachland. (BC Wildfire Service)

Fresh evacuation orders issued in B.C. wildfire battle

Peachland, Horn Lake areas affected as the battle continues with more than 400 blazes burning

An evacuation order has been issued for eight recreational properties due to the Glen Lake Wildfire, about 15 kilometres west of Peachland, B.C.

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre says it also issued an evacuation alert for all areas south of Peachland Forest Service Road from the 5 kilometre marker to the boundary between the Regional District of Central Okanagan and the Regional District of South Okanagan.

It says that though the area is mostly used for recreation, anyone entering the alert zone must be ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice.

A social media post from the BC Wildfire Service says crews are responding to the Glen Lake blaze, but it is “highly visible” to the surrounding communities and along Highway 97C.

In Central B.C., another evacuation order was issued by Cariboo Regional District for 28 properties in the Horn Lake Area.

This comes as the BC Wildfire Service says fire behaviour on the nearby Hell Raving Creek blaze, which is now 114-square kilometres in size, has increased due to strong winds.

That order replaces the evacuation alert that was issued Friday.

The Wildfire Service is reporting more than 400 active blazes burning across the province, with 156 ranked as out of control.

