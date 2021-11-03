The Columbia Shuswap Regional District announced a new dock had been installed at the Joyce Lake Recreation Site at 1450 Chase-Falkland Rd. on Nov. 3. (CSRD image)

Freshwater Fisheries Society funds new fishing dock at Shuswap recreation site

New dock installed at Joyce Lake Recreation Site, 1450 Chase-Falkland Rd.

Dropping a line at Joyce Lake just got better.

On Nov. 3, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) announced a new fishing dock had been installed at the Joyce Lake Recreation Site off Chase-Falkland Road.

The dock was installed thanks to a partnership between the CSRD, Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC (FWFBC) and Recreation Sites and Trails BC (RSTBC).

FWFBC provided funding for the dock, while RSTBC obtained permits for its construction in a riparian area. CSRD staff coordinated development of a pathway to the dock.

The CSRD said next year, the dock will be made wheelchair accessible by the installation of a ramp. The district said the ramp needed is back-ordered and it will be installed as soon as possible.

