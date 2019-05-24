Friend of accused Kelowna murderer takes the stand

Elrich Dyck’s testimony continued Friday with details from the night Chris Ausman was killed

Steve Pirko (left) is charged with the 2014 second-degree murder of Chris Ausman (right) of Cranbrook. (File photo)

The second-degre murder trial of Steven Randy Pirko continued Friday, in a B.C. Supreme court room.

More than five years after the death of Chris Ausman, the jury heard testimony from Elrich Dyck, who was with Pirko the night Ausman was killed.

READ MORE: Witness says Kelowna man on trial for murder admitted to the killing

Dyck’s testimony detailed how the two friends were drinking on a night in January 2014 and how an altercation began with Ausman on the side of Highway 33 in Rutland, which led to a physical fight between Dyck and Ausman.

The Crown has said that Pirko hit Ausman with a hammer after Dyck began to lose the fight.

During the testimony, Dyck claimed that he didn’t throw the first punch, that he never landed a punch against Ausman and that he felt in danger during the fight.

Dyck said that he called out for Pirko and that’s when Ausman was allegedly struck by the hammer, first in the legs then in the head. Dyck claimed that he didn’t know Pirko was going to use a hammer.

“He could have done all kinds of stuff other than what he did,” said Dyck during his testimony.

Dyck continued to recount his details of the night, and said that he was afraid during the fight with Ausman.

“I was afraid of getting my head caved in, getting hit and Pirko running away like a little b****,” he said.

Dyck claimed that he had no idea that Ausman had been hit by the hammer until after they had left the area.

READ MORE: Accused confessed to police he hit murder victim with hammer

READ MORE: Murder trial continues for man charged in 2014 Rutland murder

The trial is expected to continue next week.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.