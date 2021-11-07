If you haven’t done so, you should move your clock back one hour as Daylight Savings Time ended at 2 a.m. Nov. 7. (Photo by Don Bodger)
Friendly reminder to ‘fall back’
Daylight Savings Time ended at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 7 and you should have put your clocks back one hour
Did you remember to turn your clocks back one hour Sunday morning?
At 2 a.m. Nov. 7, Daylight Savings Time officially closed.
On the plus side, you get an extra hour’s sleep.
On the dark side, well, just that: it gets dark earlier now. Sigh.
