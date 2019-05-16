Musician Steve Rodgers and animal director Jess Byer of Critteraid with some of the many kittens at the sanctuary. (Mark Brett - Western News)

Friendly South Okanagan felines looking for forever homes

Open house and adoption fair this week to help find homes for Critteraid cats and kittens.

Help for the many friendly, homeless felines is coming to a pair of locations in the coming days.

On Friday, at the Critteraid Animal Sanctuary, there will be an appointment-only open house where people can go and tour the facilities and meet some of the many resident cats and kittens who are looking for their forever homes.

As a means to give visitors a personal experience and not overwhelm the adoptees it was decided to have the open house restricted to a limited number of people at a time.

“We want to make sure we’re dedicating enough time to each person who comes up. We still have lots of appointments left and if we need to we’ll extend the hours. We really want to accommodate as many people as we can,” said Jess Byer, Critteraid animal director, who has worked in the rescue business for nearly two decades. “We’re also hoping to do some fundraising because this year kitten season has left us with a lot of orphaned kittens and a lot of financial issues.”

She estimated over half the felines they have are kittens, including 15 in foster care homes for those needing nursing or bottle feeding.

“It is more than usual this year and what we’re finding is a higher increase of orphaned kittens, kittens whose moms have disappeared or are deceased on the road and we have to take them in an bottle feed and care for them,” said Byer.

It’s also hoped this weekend to increase the roster of volunteers Critteraid has to draw from.

“We have over 50 volunteers but that’s never enough,” she said.

For those unable to attend Friday there will be two more opportunties to pick up a cute and cuddley cat or kitten when the Critteraid crew sets up shop for the weekend at PetSmart, one of their working partners.

That takes place for four hours Saturday and Sunday starting at 4 p.m.

READ MORE: Rodgers’ concert benefits three Okanagan agencies to the tune of $5,000

In the last two years over 800 cats and kittens have been adopted through the partnership between the two organizations.

“Unfortunately if not for those adoptions they would have become part of the epidemic of feral cats having more babies on the street,” said Byer.

READ MORE: Critteraid fundraiser in support of 53 sick and injured cats and kittens

The adoption fair runs from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

To book an appointment for the open house contact Byer at 250-488-3226.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 MarkBrett
Send Mark Brett an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

 

Sad faces like this little kitten’s will be made happier this weekend during the adoption fair at Critteraid and PetSmart. (Mark Brett - Western News)

Paul Graydon of Critteraid with a couple of the sanctuary residents. (Mark Brett - Western News)

Previous story
British Columbia man has a right to trial in French, Supreme Court says
Next story
B.C. holding public inquiry to track rise of money laundering

Just Posted

B.C.-Alberta feud a concern for Shuswap boat rental operations

Pipeline politics said to be more discouraging to Alberta tourists than cost of fuel

Citizen-science initiative needs volunteers to count Okanagan-Shuswap bats

Volunteer assistance is needed to count bats at local roost sites around B.C.

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: rainy day on the way

Rainy weather is expected to continue tomorrow

Protesters push public notification on harms of cell tower radiation

Shuswap residents gather for 5G Day of Action in downtown Salmon Arm

Kelowna RCMP under fire after video shows officer interrogating Indigenous girl who reported sex assault

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale calls the interrogation techniques shown in the video ‘abhorrent’

Country stars and former NHL’ers hit the ice in the South Okanagan

Pics and Sticks charity hockey event includes a hockey game and round of golf all for charity

B.C. holding public inquiry to track rise of money laundering

Judge to head probe into criminal activity in real estate, drugs

British Columbia man has a right to trial in French, Supreme Court says

Joseph Roy Eric Bessette, who was charged in September 2014 with driving while prohibited

Bill to bank oil tankers on B.C.’s coast defeated in Senate, but not dead yet

The committee’s five Conservative senators voted against it

Young guns grab revenge victory at 37th Ensign Rugby Cup

The Old Boys surrendered their 16th loss in the charity rugby match

Crews continue direct attack on South Okanagan wildfire

BC Wildfire said the fire is now 80 per cent contained

Bucks stop Raptors 108-100 in series opener

Milwaukee takes 1-0 leads in NBA’s Eastern Conference final

Kelowna mayor calls for civility in light of online threat against him

Police say a 52-year-old man was arrested after post on an online forum called for mayor to be shot

Naked woman apprehended outside Okanagan police station

RCMP apprehend an almost fully nude woman outside of the police station on Saturday

Most Read