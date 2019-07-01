From a son’s death to a community’s education: Free sunscreen dispensers to be placed around Kelowna

The pilot project will run through the month of August

The team at Morgan’s MOLE Patrol pose with their sunscreen station during Kelowna’s Canada Day celebration. (David Venn - Capital News)

A local non-profit bringing melanoma awareness to the Okanagan will place three “sunscreen stations” around Kelowna as a pilot project for the month of August.

Morgan’s MOLE Patrol, an organization inspired by the death of Morgan Henry Forshner, announced that sunscreen stations will be placed in areas chosen by Mayor Colin Basran.

“I want to be aware of how deadly the sun can be,” said Karen Wells, founder of MMP and mother of Morgan Forshner.

The sunscreen dispensers are outsourced from California and will carry SPF 30, human-safe, reef-safe and free sunscreen for pedestrians spending the day at the beach, the golf course or the yacht club.

If the pilot project goes well and people respond positively to the initiative, Wells said that her goal will be to eventually place a sunscreen station on every beach in Kelowna.

In addition, she wants to see a 25 per cent increase in sunscreen usage by the time all the stations are placed.

Morgan’s MOLE Patrol began when Wells lost her son in 2016 at the age of 33 to melanoma cancer. He is survived by his wife Jenny and their two sons.

The family’s goal is to educate people about the disease and help to prevent others from experiencing the same tragedy.

To learn more, go to morgansmolepatrol.wordpress.com.