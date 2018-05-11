From floods to fires, prohibitions start May 15

More fire prohibitions in Kamloops Fire Centre take effect May 15

Grass fires, fireworks, burning barrels and more are prohibited in most populated areas of the Kamloops Fire Centre starting May 15.

A release from the Kamloops Fire Centre stated effective on Tuesday, May 15 at noon the size of open fires will be restricted at elevations below 1,200 metres to help prevent human-caused wildfires and protect the public. For a map of areas go here.

Anyone conducting Category 2 or Category 3 burns in those areas must have them extinguished by that time. The prohibition remains in effect until Oct. 15 or until further notice.

Category two fire: one to two concurrently burning piles smaller than two metres by three metres wide; stubble or grass burning over an area less than 0.2 hectares

Category three fire: larger than two metres high by three metres wide; three or more concurrently burning piles smaller than two metres high by three metres wide, one ore more burning windrows, stubble or grass burning over an area greater than 0.2 acres

Additional prohibited activities at elevations below 1,200 metres include:

– burning of more than two open fires of any size at the same time

– stubble or grass fires of any size over any area

– the use of fireworks, sky lanterns, tiki torches (and similar kinds of torches), or burning barrels and cages of any size or description

– the use of binary exploding targets.

Campfires half-metre by a half-metre (or smaller), cooking stoves that use gas, propane or briquettes are not banned.

The prohibition covers all B.C. parks, Crown lands and private lands in the Kamloops Fire Centre, but it does not apply within the boundaries of a local government that has forest fire protection bylaws in place and is serviced by a fire department. Before lighting any fire, residents should check with local government authorities for any other restrictions.

For areas where Category 2 or Category 3 burns are still allowed, always check the venting conditions before conducting an open burn. If venting conditions are rated “poor” or “fair”, open burning is restricted. The venting index can be found here.

The fine is $1,150 for being caught in contravention of an open burning prohibition. In addition the person may have to pay an administrative penalty of $10,000 or, if convicted in court, fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail. If the contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation call 1-800-663-5555 toll-free, or *5555 on a cellphone. For the latest information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures and air quality advisories, go here.

Previous story
Massive moth touches down on Vancouver Island
Next story
Update: Osoyoos Evacuation Order expanded to 30 more homes

Just Posted

Salmon Arm pigeon appears to have egg envy

Bird appears captivated by sparkly decor in candy store window

From floods to fires, prohibitions start May 15

More fire prohibitions in Kamloops Fire Centre take effect May 15

In photos: Back to flooding in the Shuswap

Much of the Salmon Valley and other Shuswap areas are underwater this week.

Kelowna woman charged with embezzling funds

A Kelowna woman has been arrested for allegedly embezzling $1.2 million from Alberta businesses.

B.C. officials watching for impact of ‘extreme’ heat on floods

Temperatures are expected to rise close to 30 C in Southern Interior, threatening hasty snowmelt

Flood waters causing destruction in Silver Creek

Some residents say they have never seen the water levels so high.

Indigenous leaders see new hope for LNG

‘Once in a lifetime’ economic opportunity for B.C.’s northwes

Whitecaps get late goal to tie Dynamo 2-2

Kendall Waston scored four minutes into injury time against Houston

Federal judge approves $875M ’60s Scoop settlement after hearings

Justice Michel Shore made the ruling in Saskatoon where survivors spoke for and against the proposal

Injured Humboldt Broncos player signs with York University’s hockey team

Kaleb Dahlgren, 20, has committed to play for the Lions hockey team in Toronto

Fake GoFundMe account started for Grand Forks ‘flood victims’

Community Futures Boundary is advising they did not sponsor the campaign.

Update: Osoyoos Evacuation Order expanded to 30 more homes

An Evacuation Order has been expanded by the Town of Osoyoos

Massive moth touches down on Vancouver Island

Nanaimo restaurant owner initially mistakes insect for a bird

Touching photo of dog at Lower Mainland funeral goes viral

People from around the world have seen the image of Sadie saying goodbye to her best friend, Andy.

Most Read